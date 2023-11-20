Last night Argentina became another country. Or, perhaps, the one that already was and many of us did not know how to recognize in time. I didn’t know how to recognize it in time: I used to believe in the myth of the country that was almost educated, almost supportive, almost intelligent, with a certain pride despite everything. Argentina has finished demonstrating that it is, now, a desperate country, because you have to be desperate to vote for a man who gave so many signs of his imbalance and his ignorance – which, furthermore, so many considered positive values. In that new country, being aggressive, limited, insulting and threatening were appreciated as signs of “authenticity.” And last night that country, out of pure desperation, pure spite, decided to be led by that small, cartoonish character with no more resources than two or three slogans, a few shouts.

Last night Argentina became that country: one whose maximum authority will be, by decision of 14.5 million of its citizens, this lying, unstable, fanatic and primary man. Although it seems that not even those citizens decided it. Mr. Liar had already explained a few months ago that God had announced to him, through his dead dog, that he would be president. It happened: his triumph is the definitive proof of the existence of God and the existence of the dog and, even, of the existence of Javier Milei.

Mr. Milei says he is far-right. Or he says that he is “anarcho-capitalist”, another lie: anarchism is against all forms of power, political, economic, religious, generic, racial; Capitalism is the consecration of the power of money. You can be an anarcho or be a capitalist: both at the same time is impossible.

But Mr. Milei did not win the elections because his program – which no one knows well, which was constantly changing – has seduced millions. He won them because Argentines have been barely subsisting for too long, with no hope in sight, and he managed to represent the hatred of his compatriots for the political class that led to the disaster. The Argentina of today lives united by a myth: that there are some very bad bad guys who ruin it. For some, some are bad, for others, others, but the advantage of the Myth of the Bad is that it excludes any personal guilt. 45 million people feel plundered and deceived by a few thousand, and it does not occur to them to think that perhaps they have some responsibility in all of this; It is easier to blame those politicians – who they themselves elected, of course.

So, in that country where the vast majority wanted to vote against, no one seemed more opposed than Mr. Milei. Mr. Milei managed to become the symbol of hate. During much of his campaign his proposal was simple: we have to break everything, we have to break everything, we have to break everything, we have to break everything – and I am the one who can do it because I am the most violent, the king of the jungle, the Lion, as he called himself. And so many followed him, worshipers of the chainsaw, although the majority were not clear about what this king would do to solve his sufferings.

(Mr. Milei represents the continuity of a line that has already lasted decades. Without ideas, without debate, without futures, Argentina became a reactionary country: a country where each government makes so many disasters that the next one takes over to react against them, The Alfonsín government came to undo the murderous plot of the dictatorship; the Menem government, to undo the economic chaos of the Alfonsinista hyperinflation; the de la Rúa government, to undo the Menemist corruption; the Kirchner government, to undo the anti-statist neoliberal disaster; Macri’s government, to undo the corrupt-clientelial racket of Kirchnerism; Fernández’s to undo Macri’s poverty, and now Milei’s to undo the Peronist misery and of all the others and, since it is , the State. The problem of each of these governments arises when that brief period of reaction runs out: when they begin to apply their own recipes, they prepare, with their disasters, the next reaction. A reactionary country is a country without a project, made by slaps, undone by slaps, a merry-go-round country.)

We don’t know much about Mr. Milei. Despite all the scrutiny, we do not know who he is, what he wants and, furthermore, he changes it all the time. In these last weeks he dedicated himself to contradicting almost everything he had said in the previous months – what had led him to that place – to moderate himself and seduce the voters of good family who feared his excesses. He then denied that he wanted to end public education, public health, subsidies for public services, the Argentine peso, the Central Bank, abortion, sexual education, labor rights and many other things. And, after a long campaign based on condemning the caste, he ended up allying itself with the most rancid of it. Either he was lying before or he is lying now, as he did in his victory celebration speech, where he repeated his most classic lies. That Argentina was the “first world power at the end of the 19th century”: he never was. That he is now 130th in the economic ranking: around 40th place. And that with him the country will once again be a power: he repeats it ad nauseam although it will take, he says, 35 years to achieve it. Surely few remember that the last government that carried that slogan – “Argentina Potencia” – was that of Isabel Perón and José López Rega (1974-76), with a sad memory and violent end. I hope someone tells him.

In any case, the gentleman will be president. With such a mutant and deceitful character it is very difficult to predict anything. The most solid thing he has is his fanaticism: he is a market fundamentalist, someone who believes that human relationships should be regulated by buying and selling, and that is why he thinks it is okay that, as long as there is a buyer and a seller, they should trade. human organs, children, weapons. This is how his vision of his world is summarized: relationships between people consist of buying and selling. That is to say: that someone wins what another loses, that a society is that jungle where the strongest achieve benefits and the rest try to survive. It is the opposite of any idea of ​​solidarity, of building a common space where we all collaborate to live as we deserve. It is the most extreme individualism, under the pretext that the State is an instrument for politicians to rob us. It is, too often: then it is appropriate to heal it because, unfortunately, it is the only way we have known how to invent to moderate imbalances and support those who need it most. The fundamentalist, on the other hand, proposes destroying it: eliminating any interference in the businesses of those who do business.

But no one knows what he will do. Mr. Milei has the Executive Power and nothing more: very few deputies, no governor. Because he doesn’t have one, he also has no idea how a government is run. He has made it very clear: not the slightest idea. So now the only hope is that, as a good Argentine politician, Mr. Milei does not fulfill anything he promised during his campaign.

Mr. Milei has no idea but he has a mission, an apostolate: he is a fanatic who will have to learn to contain his outbursts. The paradox is cruel: now, when he got all this power, he must hold back. He already started doing it in the campaign, and he will do it more when he is president. His future options, roughly speaking, are two: if he does anything he said he was going to do, millions of people and Peronism and the unions and the unemployed will take to the streets to prevent it, and then he will have to resort to the repression he is preparing. his vice president, Victoria Villarruel, daughter and niece and granddaughter of more or less murderous soldiers, when she announces that her government – ​​which only talks about “reducing the State” – will triple the military budget.

The other option is that he does nothing or almost nothing of what he announced, that he runs into the walls of his office, that he dissolves, and then his disillusioned voters will begin to reproach him, to ask him to account, to abandon him little by little.

In both options, despite everything, there is an optimistic vision: that the very probable failure of Mr. Milei opens the space for the great discontent, the great anger, to finally come together in a more or less left-wing critical force that offers more supportive, fairer, more real mechanisms to channel them. In other words: recover the space that Milei unexpectedly and desperately occupied in the collective imagination and fill it with proposals that try to solve those needs, that desperation – and not with the delusions of a defender of those who cause them and profit from them.

Javier Milei showed a resounding void in Argentine politics: the one represented by those millions who neither want nor can live in this country and are willing to do anything to change it, including voting for a delusional person. The terrible thing is not that Milei won; The terrible thing is that Milei has become the way to express the rejection of this failed structure. But it seems clear that many of his voters do not want that society that he proposes, with the law of the jungle as the central norm. There, perhaps, there is a space to seek other encounters.

I hope they can do it, but who knows. It is likely that, as so often, I am wrong: after all, I am talking about that country that I knew, not this one, which wanted to enthrone a thunderer. Still, even in this, I believe that the most turbulent times that a nation specialized in turbulent times has ever experienced. I hope they are not too violent, too harmful. It is not easy, now, through Milei, to ensure it.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_