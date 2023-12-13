Argentina announced Tuesday the halving of the value of its currency, and cuts in energy and transportation subsidies as part of surprise adjustments that new President Javier Milley says are necessary to deal with an economic “emergency.”

Economy Minister Luis Caputo said that the Argentine peso will be devalued by 50%, from 400 pesos per US dollar, to 800 pesos to the dollar.

“We will be worse than before for a few months,” he added. The Minister of Economy said that the federal government will no longer put public construction projects out for tender and will cancel contracts that have already been awarded but have not yet begun.

These measures come two days after Milley was sworn in as president of the second largest economy in South America, and stressed the need to take strict measures.

Argentina is suffering from annual inflation of 143%, with a sharp decline in the value of its currency against the US dollar, and four out of every 10 Argentines are below the poverty line, according to CBS News.