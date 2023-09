How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Minister of Economy and presidential candidate in Argentina, Sergio Massa, announced a series of measures last month to contain the high inflation that hits the pockets of Argentines | Photo: EFE/Enrique García Medina

Argentina’s Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, who is also running for president in the October elections, announced a new populist measure to try to “mitigate” the impact of high inflation, which reached 12.4% in August, reaching the Argentines’ pockets are full.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarinin addition to the tax authorities returning to taxpayers what they pay in value added tax (VAT), the government will raffle off cars, motorcycles and household appliances to consumers who use a debit card to make purchases.

The announcement was made during the minister’s campaign trip to the city of La Rioja. “So that no merchant is dishonest about the VAT tax reduction, we are going to establish a system of raffling off cars, motorcycles and household appliances for those who make purchases with cards and for the establishments themselves,” he said.

Massa did not provide further details about how the draws will take place or how the prizes will be financed.

The VAT refund program was announced by the Argentine government on Wednesday (14), through which the population will receive part of the charge automatically whenever they make purchases with a debit card.

Around 9 million workers with a monthly salary of up to 708 thousand pesos (around R$10 thousand at the official exchange rate) and 2.3 million self-employed workers will benefit. Argentine retirees were already part of the measure.

The new economic action was announced just hours after the release of the official inflation index for August, which was 12.4% compared to July and 124.4% compared to the previous year.