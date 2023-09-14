The Argentine government announced this Wednesday (14) that the tax authorities will return to taxpayers what they pay in value-added tax (VAT), another measure that tries to soften the blow to the pocket caused by high inflation in the country, which reached 12.4% in August.

“We created a VAT refund program for 21% of the total basic basket of products in Argentina,” said the Minister of Economy and candidate for president of Argentina, Sergio Massa, in an interview with the Argentine press.

Reimbursement will be automatic for debit card purchases and will benefit around 9 million workers with a monthly salary of up to 708 thousand pesos (around R$10 thousand at the official exchange rate) and 2.3 million self-employed workers. The benefit was already in effect for Argentina’s 7 million retirees.

The maximum monthly reimbursement, according to this Wednesday’s announcement, will be 18,800 pesos (R$265, at the current exchange rate).

Massa said that it is necessary to work on the “pace of income recovery in Argentina”, not just “in the next quarter, but in the next four years”.

The minister also stated that the government understands the action as the most progressive that can be taken in fiscal matters and “they are making the effort based on the renunciation of other State expenses, and the use of extraordinary resources resulting from the incorporation of a new tax, which It’s what the country taxes when collecting State resources,” he said.

The new economic measure was announced just hours after the release of the official inflation index for August, which was 12.4% compared to July and 124.4% compared to the previous year.

To the newspaper La Nation, the minister attributed the blame for the high index to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with whom the country recently renegotiated its debt. “We have been saying that August was one of the worst months of the Argentine economic process in the last 30 years, a product of an imposition by the IMF,” he stated.

The new economic action was added to a set of other measures announced last month, which includes the granting of tax bonuses to small and medium-sized companies and the payment of extraordinary bonuses intended for retirees and workers.

The “benefits” are up to 400 thousand pesos (approximately R$5,600) to be returned in 24, 36 and 48 months with a fixed rate.

To the Argentine newspaper Clarinthe economics specialist at the Austral University Business School, Martín Calveira, stated that “there is no expectation of a fall in inflation in the coming months, in which even greater impulses are projected as fiscal policy continues with an expansionist bias”.

According to the researcher, the negative numbers will persist as a result of the government’s quest to obtain a better result in the October elections, which will be contested by Massa. “This translates into expansive fiscal policy which, combined with election-biased decisions, will have negative effects,” he said.

October elections

Recent opinion polls carried out in Argentina indicate a defeat for the current Minister of Economy at the polls.

One of the surveys carried out was that of the consultancy Opinaia, published by Clarín, which reveals a considerable advantage of the libertarian Javier Milei over the other political opponents in a possible 2nd round. The election will be faced by Milei, Massa and former Argentine minister, Patricia Bullrich. (With information from the EFE Agency)