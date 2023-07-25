The US dollar recorded 550 pesos on the black market, compared to 528 last week, as the government announced it was taking steps to stimulate exports and limit imports.

And many Argentines resort to converting their savings in the local currency into dollars, considering that this is the only defensive means to confront rampant inflation, which jumped in 2020 to its highest level in three decades, recording 94.8 percent.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves, estimated at $44 billion in January, fell to just over $25 billion.

In the first half of this year, Argentina’s trade deficit reached $4.4 billion.

The new measures announced by the government included setting a new official exchange rate for the dollar of 340 pesos for agricultural exports, higher than the official rate of 284 pesos, and in force until August 31.

The measures also include imposing new taxes on imports.

Sergio Massa, Minister of the Economy and candidate for the presidential elections in October, told representatives of the agro-industry, the main source of foreign exchange in Argentina, that these measures were dictated by the “realism of the present moment.”

The government is under pressure from its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund regarding the repayment of a $44 billion loan, in addition to the consequences of the unprecedented drought that hit the country.

On Sunday, the Argentine government and the International Monetary Fund announced their agreement on the basic objectives and criteria for the repayment plan.

Buenos Aires has so far failed to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund, which calls for it to accumulate foreign reserves and reduce the deficit.