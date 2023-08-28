How did you feel about the content of this article?

Economy Minister Sergio Massa is one of the candidates running for the Argentine elections in October | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Minister of Economy and candidate for the presidency of Argentina, Sergio Massa, announced this Sunday (27) a series of measures to ease the fall in the purchasing power of the population due to the 22% devaluation of the peso that he himself validated on August 14 .

Among the actions “to take care of Argentine families”, as Massa anticipated in a video on his social networks, are tax breaks for small and medium-sized companies and the payment of extraordinary bonuses for Argentine retirees and workers, in an attempt to curb inflation in the country, which has already surpassed 100%.

“The objective of these measures is that each of the sectors of the economy has, in some way, the support of the State. We will compensate for the damage caused by this situation”, said the minister, in relation to the consequences of the devaluation of the Argentine peso ” forced” by the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and by the historic drought that this year reduced the level of agricultural exports, the engine of the economy.

The Ministry announced lines of credit at subsidized rates of up to 400 billion pesos in loans for the country’s workers. Self-employed workers will receive up to six months of tax breaks and retirees will receive a package worth 37,000 pesos [aproximadamente R$ 521 mil, na cotação atual] in the next quarter.

Another measure communicated this Sunday by the minister is the elimination of taxes on exports of agricultural products such as fertilizers, wine and rice. The government plans to create a fund of US$ 770 million [R$ 3,7 bilhões, na cotação atual] for financing the sector.

Argentina validated an exchange rate jump of 22% the day after the primary elections of August 13, after defending an official exchange rate worth half of what is quoted in the parallel market, due to the strong restrictions applied by the government to access the official exchange market. . (With information from the EFE Agency)