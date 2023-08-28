admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/27/2023 – 21:17

The Argentine government has launched measures to try to strengthen consumption, limit the impact of the devaluation of the peso and face inflation, which exceeds 100% a year, announced this Sunday the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

The measures include tax breaks and the payment of extraordinary bonuses to workers and retirees, in the context of the Program for Strengthening Economic Activity and Salary.

“The central objective is for each of the sectors of the economy to have, in some way, the support of the State”, explained Massa, candidate for the Presidency of the ruling União pela Pátria on Instagram.

“Argentina has had a loan from the International Monetary Fund since 2018, which has forced a devaluation of our currency in recent days, and the worst drought in our history, which has damaged our reserves and accounts, but which has also hit the economy of many families” , stressed the minister.

– Bonuses and credits –

Among the announcements is the creation of a fund to finance exports of US$ 770 million, with contributions from Banco Nación and Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior (Bice).

The government also announced the elimination of taxes on the export of agricultural products with added industrial value, such as wine, rice and tobacco, and the delivery of fertilizers. The government has estimated this year’s global damage from drought at $20 billion, or nearly 3% of GDP.

On the other hand, Massa announced lines of credit at subsidized rates for workers, and bonuses for pensioners and those receiving food aid.

The battery of measures is announced after the devaluation of the peso by around 20% carried out by the Central Bank this month and the increase of 21 percentage points in the reference rate, to 118% per annum, decisions that triggered an acceleration in the rise of prices.

The measures are also launched in the midst of the electoral campaign, after the results of the primaries, in which the ultraliberal Javier Milei was the most voted (30%), followed by the right-wing opposition Together for Change (28.3%) and by the ruling Union for the Fatherland (27.3%), which enshrined Massa as a presidential candidate.