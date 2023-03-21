Argentina will return to the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), founded in 2008 and from which it had left in 2019, as most of the countries that were part of it did in the last five years, which accused it of being ideologized, announced this Tuesday its President, Alberto Fernandez.

“In Latin America we are all in the same boat, and the construction of unity must put aside political use, because that condemns us to further postponement. That is why we must revitalize Unasur as soon as possible,” the president told his interlocutors , according to sources from the Presidency.

“If Brazil and Argentina are inside, Unasur will have another power and we will have to move forward so that all the brother countries get back on track” towards this regional bloc whose first secretary general, in 2010, was the late former president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007). and currently integrated by Venezuela, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and Peru.

Fernández announced that his country will reactivate the rights and obligations of Argentina before the regional body that stopped with his departure during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

The president received this Tuesday in the Hall of Original Peoples of the Casa Rosada members of the Puebla Group, a forum that brings together progressive leaders from Latin America and Spain, and the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy (Clajud).

After the meeting, Ernesto Samper, former president of Colombia and secretary general of Unasur between 2014 and 2017, reflected his joy at the return of an important partner, like Argentina.

Within the framework of the World Forum on DD. HH., the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, met this Monday with the former Colombian president, Ernesto Samper. Photo: EFE / Presidency of Argentina

“With this, there are now six countries in Unasur. Many of them are also part of the Puebla Group and we are proud that this is the case, that we share these progressive ideals,” Samper remarked when appearing with other leaders, such as the former president of the Government of Spain José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2004-2011).

“With this, Unasur strengthens, expands and retakes the social flags of progressivism in Latin America, which does not mean that other ideological flags are excluded as they did in the past when creating ideological clubs against integration. We are against ideologization integration,” Samper asserted.

Unasur was born in 2008 promoted by the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and supported by other regional leaders, such as the current president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In 2017 it entered into a crisis, when the twelve member states could not agree on a new Secretary General, a situation that was aggravated by the conflicting positions on the Venezuelan crisis.

The situation became critical when, in 2018, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru, with center-right governments, suspended their participation and financing.

Samper was in favor of “a political integration” based on “preserving the condition of Latin America as a zone of peace in the world.”

At the meeting of the Puebla Group, held within the framework of the III World Forum on Human Rights, which is also hosted by Buenos Aires, also discussed, according to Samper, “the defense of progressive leaders who are being victims of judicial persecution systems.”

“That is why we are also here, to support Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who, like other progressive leaders such as President Lula, (Rafael) Correa, Evo Morales, has been a victim of these attacks,” he asserted.

For his part, Rodríguez Zapatero highlighted that “There is no better way than to extend human rights to education, health, dignity, subsistence, equality, than to unite Latin America”.

“At least the generation that today promotes the Puebla Group, which is behind, encourages, supports and encourages progressive governments, wants to leave a legacy,” added the former Spanish president.

“For many of the world’s democrats, the determination to defeat (Jair) Bolsonaro, to defeat the extreme right in Chile, to stop the coup in Bolivia, make this continent the continent of democratic hope, of hope for human rights, social justice,” he said.

EFE