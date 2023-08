How did you feel about the content of this article?

On Monday (28), the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, announced a series of measures to try to curb inflation in Argentina, which already exceeds 100% | Photo: EFE/ Enrique García Medina

The government of Argentina published this Tuesday (29) in the Official Gazette a measure to “help” businessmen who have had their commercial establishments looted in recent weeks by criminals in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Neuquén (south), Mendoza (west) and Cordoba (center).

The Ministry of Economy, led by presidential candidate Sergio Massa, will pay subsidies to victims of the wave of violence in the country in the amount of up to 7 million Argentine pesos (approximately R$ 97,000), to each merchant who requests the benefit .

“It is necessary to implement actions that allow the quick recovery of working capital and stolen goods”, says the document.

Other measures announced on Monday (28th) are also aimed at workers and retirees, as a way to curb the effects of inflation and “soften” the fall in purchasing power in Argentina, which is suffering from the devaluation of the local currency.

Among the actions are tax allowances for small and medium-sized companies and the payment of extraordinary bonuses for retirees and workers across the country.

“The objective of these measures is that each of the sectors of the economy has, in some way, the support of the State. We will compensate for the damage caused by this situation”, said the minister, in relation to the consequences of the devaluation of the Argentine peso ” forced” by the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and by the historic drought that reduced the level of agricultural exports this year.