Candidate for the post of Foreign Minister Mondino: Argentina will sever ties with China and Brazil

Argentine Foreign Minister candidate Diana Mondino said that the country will stop interacting with the governments of China and Brazil. This is reported by RIA News.

“We will stop interacting with the governments of Brazil and China,” she said in response to a question about whether Argentina would encourage exports and imports with these countries.

Currently, China and Brazil are Argentina’s main trading partners.

Based on the results of counting 86.59 percent of the ballots, an opponent of Argentina’s entry into BRICS and cooperation with Russia, far-right politician Javier Miley won the second round of the presidential election, gaining 55.95 percent of the vote.

Miley has already made his first statement after being elected to office. He promised to work with all countries of the free world.