Argentina opposed the referendum held in 2013 among the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands and whose result was favorable to remaining under the British flag, while the British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, demanded this Thursday (20) that the consultation be respected by the Argentine government and the European Union (EU).

“Dear Secretary James Cleverly, The UK has been violating the territorial integrity of Argentina for 190 years. I remind you that, according to resolution 1514 of the General Assembly of the United Nations, self-determination is not applicable to the inhabitants of the Malvinas”, said the Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, Santiago Cafiero, on Twitter.

The Argentine foreign minister responded to a message published this Thursday, also on Twitter, in which Cleverly stated that the inhabitants of the Falkand Islands (name given by the British to the Malvinas, an archipelago in the South Atlantic whose sovereignty is claimed by Argentina) “have the right to choose their own future”.

Cleverly recalled that 99.8% of the inhabitants of the islands “voted to be part of the British family”, referring to the referendum held a decade ago in which the natives, descendants of British colonists, demonstrated in favor of maintaining the status of the archipelago as an overseas territory dependent on the United Kingdom, a consultation that Argentina has always considered illegal.

“Argentina and the European Union must listen to their democratic choice”, said Cleverly, after the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) issued a joint declaration last Tuesday, in the midst of the summit of heads of state held in Brussels, in which reference was made to the issue of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.

Cafiero considered that the “alleged referendum” invoked by Cleverly “has no value in international law, nor does it modify the stipulations of more than 50 United Nations resolutions, nor the obligation of the United Kingdom to put an end to colonialism in all its forms and resolve the dispute peacefully”.

The Argentine minister also thanked “for the recent categorical expressions of CELAC and the EU in this regard”.

The EU-Celac declaration mentions that, “with regard to the question of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, the EU took note of the historic position of Celac, based on the importance of dialogue and respect for international law for the peaceful resolution of disputes”, and reaffirms the commitment to “the sovereign equality of all States and respect for their territorial integrity”.

This Thursday, the British government criticized the EU for having validated the use of the Argentine name Malvinas together with Falklands in the final declaration of the Brussels summit.

In 1982, Argentina and the United Kingdom clashed over the Falklands, in a war that ended with British victory and caused the deaths of 649 Argentines, 255 Britons and three natives of the islands.