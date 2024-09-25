The governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom agreed on Tuesday to reestablish the air service that connects the Falkland Islands – whose sovereignty is claimed by the South American country – with the province of Córdoba and which was suspended in 2020. It is a weekly flight that The agreement is part of São Paulo (Brazil) and once a month it stops in Argentine territory. The administrations of the ultra Javier Milei and the Labour Keir Starmer also advanced, among other measures, in the organisation of a trip to the islands this year, so that relatives of Argentine soldiers killed in the 1982 war can visit their graves. Both foreign ministries stated that the rapprochement does not imply any change in the respective positions on the sovereignty of the southern islands, but in Argentina the Peronist opposition warned that it “consolidates the colonial regime”. Shortly after the agreement was announced, Milei spoke before the United Nations assembly: he did not denounce the British occupation of the archipelago and only alluded to the matter to question the role of the UN itself.

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met in New York as part of activities related to the United Nations General Assembly. They discussed “a broad agenda of issues that include various aspects related to the South Atlantic,” they said in a joint statement, in which they celebrated “a renewed stage in the bilateral relationship, characterized by dialogue and the building of trust.”

In the text of the statement, both the English and Spanish versions referred to “the islands” without giving them a proper name. The Argentine version did add a mention of the “Malvinas question” in the title.

The agreed document stated that “it was necessary to move forward with concrete measures regarding fisheries conservation and in favour of better connectivity, based on the agreements reached in 2018, including the resumption of the weekly flight from São Paulo to the Islands, which made a monthly stopover in Córdoba.”

The flight linking the Malvinas with the Argentine mainland —and also with Brazil— had been the result of negotiations established with the United Kingdom during the presidency of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and had then been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mondino and Lammy agreed to promote its reestablishment. Since mid-2022, the air service connecting Punta Arenas (Chile) with the Malvinas has been operating, with a monthly stopover in Río Gallegos, in the Argentine province of Santa Cruz.

The agreement includes “organizing a trip for relatives of fallen soldiers to the islands before the end of 2024, so that they can visit the graves of the soldiers who rest there.” It also provides for “resuming negotiations aimed at finalizing the third phase of the Humanitarian Project Plan jointly with the International Red Cross”: this is an initiative to identify the remains of Argentine combatants.

“These measures will allow us to move forward on a more ambitious agenda of cooperation in different areas and under a sovereign formula, aimed at promoting human and economic development and strengthening ties between the islands and the continent,” the joint statement said. Foreign Minister Mondino and Secretary Lammy promised to “talk again on a future occasion.”

After learning of the rapprochement between Argentina and the United Kingdom, Milei gave his speech before the United Nations assembly. He did not make the usual complaint by the Argentine authorities against the United Kingdom’s refusal to negotiate the sovereignty of the islands, despite numerous exhortations from the international community. The far-right president only mentioned the conflict to question the UN itself: “The organization has not satisfactorily fulfilled its mission of defending the territorial sovereignty of its members either, as we Argentines know first-hand in relation to the Malvinas Islands.”

The Peronist opposition to Milei’s government criticized the agreement with the United Kingdom. “Once again the policy of surrendering sovereignty in the Malvinas issue […] “by putting the identification of the fallen on the screen, behind the backs of the Argentine people and Congress,” said Guillermo Carmona, who headed the abolished Secretariat of Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic. For Martín Pérez, mayor of the town of Río Grande, in the far south of Argentina, “facilitating the development of illegal economic activities in Malvinas consolidates the British colonial regime […] “That is why it is not possible to cooperate on fishing or connectivity issues with those who plunder our resources in violation of UN resolutions.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.