Argentina is in a familiar spot now, mired in debt, its reputation in the financial markets is doing well, and it is at the mercy of the International Monetary Fund. And when a country owes $ 45 billion, which is the outstanding balance on the largest IMF bailout loan ever in 2018, it does not owe its lender as much as they become inseparable. What is worse is that after 9 cases of sovereign debt default, 21 previous financial rescue packages from the International Monetary Fund, and 6 consecutive decades of 200% of annual inflation, not to mention the epidemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 57 thousand people so far .. Argentina’s dilemma surprises anyone.

The International Monetary Fund and Argentina are currently arguing over the terms of “long debt facilities” to solve the country’s financing crisis, and what kind of reforms they will adopt in return. Yet the troubles of the continent’s biggest spender and the high stakes faced by the International Monetary Fund are fueling a consensus that any deal will have to wait until after the mid-term elections in Argentina in October. It is true that adhering to a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund and reducing the expenditures required by any agreement is unlikely to help President Alberto Fernández at the ballot box, as his narrow governing majority, and thus the payment of IMF debts, hangs in the balance. However, the problem is that postponing saving reforms in order to achieve partisan privilege until after the elections, may be the greatest danger, one that threatens not only to derail Argentina’s return to sustainable growth, but also to discredit Fernandez and his allies by wasting an opportunity to correct the country’s course.

In fact, Argentina’s debt problem has many makers. After admitting another default last year, Argentina reached an agreement with private lenders to reschedule $ 65 billion in overdue debt. Economy Minister Martin Guzmán led talks last year and is now back in tough negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, whose bailout loan in 2018 appears to be in need of a bailout.

In fact, the last thing Argentina needs is another default, after its previous default. However, this may not happen. With the price of Argentine soybeans and wheat soaring, an export boom could help the economy until a new deal with the IMF is concluded. And since Argentina wants its money, but does not want the other annoying components tied to it in one package, such as cutting public spending, reforming taxes, raising prices, monitoring currency exchange, and ending subsidies … the government finds it difficult to maintain voter support for it, and lenders are watching and guessing. .

Thus, Argentina speaks tough while counting on a second wave of commodities, in addition to promising up to $ 4 billion in “special drawing rights” from the International Monetary Fund to make its payments this year. However, even if this strategy succeeds, these partial and prosthetic solutions are not a plan. The country will have to pay $ 18 billion to the International Monetary Fund next year, and another $ 19 billion in 2023, at a time when central bank reserves are running out. Moreover, the biggest risk for Argentina is the alternative cost of deferring an agreement in a year in which official lenders mobilize to mitigate the epidemic and its disastrous impacts. In this regard, Benjamin Gaidan, a specialist in Argentina at the Wilson Center, told me: “Argentina’s hobby has become the demonization of the International Monetary Fund. Meanwhile, its neighbors in the region are scrambling for vital emergency loans, ”he said, adding:“ While Argentina sits on the line of contact, Latin America has been the largest recipient of emergency loans granted by the International Monetary Fund during the pandemic. The total of these loans during 2020 amounted to about $ 65 billion, which is 54% higher than their volume in 2019. ” Perhaps most disturbing is that the country is also losing out on potential gains from the capital markets that want to invest. “We have a large surplus of dollars in the international financial system and a global population is aging,” says former IMF Executive Director Hector Torres. Pension funds are striving to make some profits .. Therefore, if you provide a minimum level of security in terms of guaranteeing repayment and predictability, the money will come to you. ”

Yet only a little of that money is likely to reach Argentina without a national reset. “The reality is that the country can benefit enormously, but only if it undergoes the necessary reforms and arranges its affairs,” said Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs.

The writer is a specialist on Latin America

To be published in a special arrangement with the “Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service”