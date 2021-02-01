Argentina will start its way in the ATP Cup 2021 at dawn this Tuesday, one of the preparation tournaments for the Australian Open. The debut in group D will be against Russia, in a complicated duel with pleasure for revenge. For the team, because the Russians were precisely the ones who eliminated the blue and white team in the quarterfinals last year, in the first edition of the contest. And for Diego Schwartzman, the first national singles player, who will play on the first day with Daniil Medvedev, the rival to whom he lost his last match of 2020 at the London Masters.

The clash between Small, ninth in the ranking, and number four in the world will be the second in the series, which will open with the confrontation between Guido Pella, 44th, and Andrey Rublev, eighth, from 3.30 in our country. Finally, the doubles will be played by Horacio Zeballos, three in the world in this modality, and Maximum González before Evgeny donskoy Y Aslan karatsev. All games will be played at the John Cain Arena from Melbourne Park and will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Play.

“I’m not very happy to have to start against Daniil,” Schwartzman laughed at the pre-debut press conference. “I closed last year against him and it will be a difficult duel because he is playing very well. Although I think I have a better chance of beating him in the first game of the season and not in the last, when he already has a rhythm.”

“It is going to be a difficult match because he is playing very well,” Schwartzman said of his clash with Medvedev. Photo Twitter @ATPCup

Medvedev leads by 5 to 0 the history of confrontations against him Small. Last year, the Russian was the one who eliminated him in the last two competitions that the Argentine played. In the Masters 1000 in Paris he left him out in the quarterfinals and in London, he won the last duel of the round robin. In addition, he was also won by the one who played just a year ago, in the quarters of this same contest; and had beaten him before in the quarterfinals of Queen’s 2018 and in the first round of Tokyo in 2018.

Pella will also have a very difficult commitment against Rublev, another of the great protagonists of last year. On top of that, the man from Bahia was one of the unlucky ones who arrived in Australia on a flight in which positive cases of coronavirus were detected and had to comply with strict isolation for 15 days. In that time, he was unable to leave his room even to train, which further complicated the situation.

“It’s going to be a very tough game for me, and it would be like that even if I was in the same conditions as him. But I was locked up for two weeks and I haven’t competed for five months, so it’s going to be very difficult,” he analyzed. And he added: “All the pressure is on him. I’m going to try to make the best game possible. I’m playing for Argentina, which is important for me and for the whole team.”

“The pressure is on him. I’m going to try to make the best game possible,” anticipated Pella in relation to the clash with Rublev. Photo TV Capture

Rublev, winner of five titles last year, was left with the only match they had previously played, in the 2018 ATP semifinals in Doha.

“Russia is a very, very complicated opponent. They have two players in the top 10, but I trust our team. We have very good players and we are ready to play,” he said. Jose Acasuso, Pella’s personal trainer, who will eventually become the team captain.

Russia is the candidate in the clash against Argentina and, in the long run, also stay with group D, which will also integrate Japan, and get into the semifinals. Because as Chucho said, he has two singles among the best ten in the world. Although those in blue and white bet to steal one of the individual matches and assert their supremacy in the doubles, where they will have a winning card, Zeballos.

The Mar del Plata, three in the world in the couples ranking, had an excellent 2020, with three titles (including the 1,000 Masters in Rome) and a great performance in London, where he reached the semifinals, all alongside the Spanish. Marcel granollers. In the ATP Cup, he will be paired with Machi González, 43rd in that specialty, another doubles player with a lot of experience. The Russians, on the other hand, will play with Donskoy (161 °) and Karatsev (238 °).

Donskoy, Rublev, Medvedev and Karatsev, the Russian team, a great candidate to win the group. Photo Twitter @ATPCup

Russians, ready to enjoy

Medvedev is the only player of the Russian team who was present last year in the first edition of the ATP Cup. And although he hopes to improve the result of 2020 – they fell in the semis against Serbia, then champion -, the world number four did not speak much of the sporting shocks in the previous one, but he took the opportunity to highlight how much he enjoys this type of competition by country.

“Tournaments like this are always fun because it takes you out of the ordinary, in which you are always focused on yourself. In these cases, you want to win as a team. You have teammates supporting you and we play for our country. It’s unusual, but also special.” he commented.

Rublev, meanwhile, assured: “It will be my first experience in the tournament and I hope it will be incredible. We have a great team, but I think all countries have them. They all have top players, it will be tough. Personally, I will only try to give your best, play your best and enjoy it. And whatever happens, whatever happens. “

The ATP trophy that the champion of the 2021 edition will win. Photo Twitter @ATPCup

Group D action will continue on Wednesday with the duel between Russia and Japan. Argentina will appear again on Thursday -also from 3.30- against the Asians, who will feature Kei Nishikori (41st), Yoshihito nishioka (57 °), Ben McLachlan (47 ° in doubles) and Toshihide Matsui (130 ° in that specialty).

The other duels of the first day

The first day of the ATP action will also have the three best players in the world on the court. Novak Djokovic, leader of the ranking, will lead the Serbian team that will begin the defense of their title against Canada, in a group A duel that will start at 10 on Australian Tuesday (20 on this Argentine Monday).

At the same time, Austria, with Dominic Thiem (3rd) in the lead, will collide with Italy by group C. Meanwhile, from 3.30 – simultaneously with the series between Argentina and Russia – Spain will be presented, with Rafael Nadal (2nd) against Australia, who entered the contest thanks to a wild card he received for hosting.

