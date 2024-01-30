Argentinawho beat Chile 0-5 this Tuesday, and Paraguaywho rested on this fourth date of Group B, qualified, along with Brazil, in advance of the final quadrangle of the tournament South American Pre-Olympic which is held in Venezuela and delivers two places to the Paris 2024 Games.

In the first hour, Uruguay beat Peru 3-0, which said goodbye to the Olympic dream with a poor presentation and after having added only three points in four games and, in the underlying match, Argentina mercilessly beat Chile by 0 -5.

Uruguay remembered to win but very late. Striker Luciano Rodríguez opened the scoring with a score with which he earned a penalty, one minute before the end of the first half of the match, at the Misael Delgado stadium, in the Venezuelan city of Valencia.

The second for the Celeste came just two minutes later, in added time, materialized by Santiago Homenchenko, from the Spanish Real Oviedo, who scored with a header, during a corner kick, from an area that the Peruvian Diego Romero neglected. And shortly after the start of the second half, Renzo Sánchez continued adding in favor of the Uruguayan team with a shot that put the third against the Bicolor.

In the end, Uruguay led by Marcelo Bielsa The three points were not enough and he also said goodbye to the Olympic dream. Argentina, without mercy against the Argentine Red, beat the Chilean team hard 0-5 and added the three points that took it to first place in group B and early classification.

At the Misael Delgado stadium, the Albiceleste under-23 team, led by Javier Mascherano, scored the first goal at the end of the first half, after a rebound from the Chilean goalkeeper that Thiago Almada defined with a block. At 56 Almada repeated, this time converting a penalty into a goal to make it 0-2. Five minutes later, Almada himself assisted Santiago Castro for the third Argentine celebration, in the 79th minute Aarón Quiros scored 0-4 and the 'manito' was completed by Luciano Gondou in the 91st minute.

On the last date of the group stage of the zone, next Friday, February 2, Argentina will face Uruguay, which has 3 points; and Chile, also with 3, will face Paraguay. The Pre-Olympic has a new scorer With his score this day, the Uruguayan Luciano Rodríguez has four goals and takes the lead in the scoring table.

They are followed in the classification by the Argentines Thiago Almada and Luciano Gondou, the Paraguayan Diego Gómez and the Ecuadorian Yaimar Medina with three.

This Tuesday, eight goals were scored in the two games for an average of 4 goals per game. Argentina and Paraguay join Brazil In Group A, Brazil overcame Ecuador the day before and obtained its third consecutive victory to lead the zone with 9 points and also qualify early.

Meanwhile, La Tri accumulates 7 and will rest on the last day in which Canarinha will be judge of Ecuador and Venezuela, which with a victory on Thursday against the Brazilians would displace Ecuador from second place and enter the final quadrangular. Venezuela defeated eliminated Colombia 0-1 and added five points, two behind Ecuador, which has already completed all its matches, and can qualify for the final quadrangular with a victory against Brazil, on the last date of Group A.

The fifth day of Group A will give the last classified Ecuador will rest this Thursday, Bolivia and Colombia will play for the honor and the Brazil-Venezuela match that will define the last classified will give the place to Vinotinto or Tri. The final quadrangular of the under-23 championship will begin next February 5.

EFE

