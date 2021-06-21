The latest arrests of political opponents in Nicaragua generated a change of opinion in Alberto Fernández. President ordered to summon his ambassador to Managua, Daniel Capitanich, and will bring him to Buenos Aires in the next few hours. That does not mean removing them from their respective destinations, which represents a higher level in diplomatic terms.

Government sources confirmed that the strategy will also be part of a work with Mexico, whose president Andrés Manuel López Obrador could do the same in the next few hours and in a joint communication with the Argentines.

A subsequent statement issued by Casa Rosada, and no longer by the Foreign Ministry, reported the instruction of both governments to the Argentine ambassador Mateo Daniel Capitanich and the Mexican Gustavo Alonso Cabrera Rodríguez. Both, the text says, should “be transferred to their respective capitals, with the aim of consulting on the worrying legal political actions carried out by the Nicaraguan government in recent days that have put the integrity and freedom of various opposition figures (including presidential candidates), activists and Nicaraguan businessmen at risk. ”

Argentina and Mexico abstained last week in the face of the harsh resolution of the OAS Permanent Council, which called on Ortega to free political prisoners and respect democratic institutions. The position generated much criticism, which worsened with the laundering of the communiqué issued by Mexicans and Argentines in the eyes of the rest of the diplomats who share the OAS space with them. And they observe how Ambassador Carlos Raimundi generates more pro-Chavez and pro-Ortega positions in the international organization with the excuse of “non-interference.”

The communiqué states that both Argentina and Mexico “will now remain attentive to the evolution of events” with the sister Republic of Nicaragua, “and will continue to” unequivocally promote the full respect and promotion of human rights, civil and political liberties and freedoms. expression of every person “, regardless of their nationality.

In the communiqué, both governments offer to promote “dialogue so that Nicaraguans themselves can overcome this situation peacefully.” This is a clear reference to the disgust felt by the two governments over what they call “interference” in the internal affairs of a country, with their sights set on the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, with whom they maintain strong differences on this issue. point.

Look also