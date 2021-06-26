The attack against the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, was quickly condemned by the countries and politicians of the region. Among the first to express their solidarity with the president are Argentina and Mexico, a government that in recent months did not agree with the Colombian line.

“The Argentine Foreign Ministry expresses its strongest condemnation of the attack suffered by the helicopter in which the President of the Republic of Colombia, Iván Duque, was traveling this afternoon, and is pleased to know that the President and his entourage are out of danger, “said Palacio San Martín in a statement.

The document issued tonight by the Argentine Foreign Ministry adds: “In turn, consistent with its solidarity with the people and Government of Colombia, our country reiterates its strongest rejection of the use of violence.”

The Argentine repudiation occurred minutes after the one expressed by Mexico. “Our solidarity with the Colombian people and its President Iván Duque in the face of the attack suffered by the helicopter in which he was traveling. Mexico rejects the violence and supports the democratic institutions of Colombia,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

From Venezuela, with whom Duque has a very strained relationship, there were no expressions of support from the government, but from the opposition leader Juan Guaidó. “Our solidarity with President Iván Duque and with all the people of Colombia for the terrorist attack against him,” said the leader.

In Guaidó’s opinion, “the rise of attacks” in Colombia “is related to access to resources and protection of the narcoguerrilla since the dictatorship in Venezuela.”

The attack also deserved the repudiation of the political opposition in Colombia, where until now the confrontations with the government had been growing. “Whatever the distances that separate us, I reject the attack against the president. A democracy consists in that no one dies for their ideas,” the leading opposition senator and rival in the second round of the elections said through his social networks. last presidential elections, Gustavo Petro.

The mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, maintained that this is “an attack against citizens, against the president and against our democracy,” and affirmed that “we have to take care of Colombia from radicalization and romanticization of all forms of violent aggression.” .

Left-wing senator Iván Cepeda, one of Duque’s main opponents, also spoke in this regard, expressing on Twitter his “absolute rejection of this attack.”

DV