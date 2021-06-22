The governments of Mexico and Argentina asked their ambassadors to return from the Central American country to their respective places of origin, to discuss “the worrying political-legal actions” that Nicaragua is taking. The call was made amid the wave of arrests against opponents, including the recent arrest of a fifth presidential candidate who seeks to confront President Daniel Ortega, in the elections on November 7.

The two leftist governments that refused to endorse an OAS resolution against Nicaragua last week for the persecution of opponents, now call their ambassadors for consultations and said they are concerned.

In a joint statement, Mexico and Argentina assure that “they instructed their ambassadors in the Republic of Nicaragua, Gustavo Alonso Cabrera Rodríguez and Mateo Daniel Capitanich, respectively, to move to their respective capitals, with the aim of consulting on the worrying political-legal actions carried out by the Nicaraguan government in recent days that have put the integrity and freedom of various opposition figures (including presidential candidates), activists and Nicaraguan businessmen at risk ”.

Mexico City and Buenos Aires affirm that “they will remain attentive to the evolution of events related to the sister Republic of Nicaragua (…) And they will continue to unequivocally promote the full respect and promotion of human rights, civil, political and expression freedoms. of every person, regardless of their nationality and / or profession “.

The pronouncement was made after on Sunday, the Daniel Ortega Administration ordered the fifth arrest of a presidential candidate. This time it is the journalist and businessman Miguel Mora, who tries to challenge the president in the elections on November 7.

On June 15, the permanent council of the Organization of American States (OAS) adopted a resolution to condemn the restrictions and arrests in Nicaragua and called for the release of all political prisoners. However, the governments of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Alberto Fernández refused to support the measure, on the grounds of “non-intervention in internal affairs.”

File-The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, in a ceremony in Managua on August 29, 2018. © © AFP / INTI OCON

In recent weeks, the Nicaraguan police have detained at least a dozen political opponents and five presidential candidates, which set off the alarms of various governments and human rights groups.

Ortega is seeking reelection for a fourth consecutive five-year term, with which he would extend his 14 years in the presidency since he returned to power in 2007. He also previously led the country from 1979 to 1990.

The UN and the IACHR demand the release of Nicaraguan opponents

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central America and the Dominican Republic (OACNUDH) urged the Nicaraguan government on Monday to “release all those arbitrarily detained” in the country.



File-The candidate for the presidency of Nicaragua, Félix Maradiaga, speaks with the press after attending to testify at the headquarters of the Public Ministry in Managua, on June 8, 2021. © Jorge Torres / EFE

The United Nations representative stressed that “the 90-day prison, without effective judicial control and without being able to count on trustworthy lawyers at the hearing violates” the human rights of those arrested.

“It is urgent that all detained persons be allowed to contact their families. Finally, the Government must guarantee the medical treatment they require and investigate without delay the allegations of mistreatment committed during the arrests,” said OHCHR.

This call was joined by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which described the actions of the Ortega Administration as a “serious staggering of repression.”

The OAS body emphasized the release of the presidential candidates Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro. Almost all of these opposition leaders and candidates are accused of “treason” under Law 1055, which was approved by the Sandinista majority in Congress in December last year and which opens with these arrests. The applicants have also had their homes raided.

To this list is now added the precandidate Miguel Mora, investigated for alleged crimes against sovereignty.













“The IACHR urges the State of Nicaragua to cease the repression and, in particular, to release all persons deprived of liberty arbitrarily,” the Washington-based organization said in a statement.

The Commission also expressed its concern over the recent arrests of other political leaders and human rights defenders, which occurred between June 8 and 14, such as the activist Violeta Granera, the opposition leaders José Adán Aguerri, José Bernard Pallais Arana, and the historian Dora M. Tellez.

With Reuters and EFE