Without a margin of error they converge on the last day of the group stage Poland and

Argentinawith the classification at stake and the need to score to get through the group stage and with Leo Messi and Robert Lewandowski as leaders of each aspiring side to be part of the round of 16 of Qatar 2022.

A new final awaits the group of Lionel Scaloni. The second after that of Mexico, which ended positively with the first victory in the competition (2-0) and against the current after the initial setback against Saudi Arabia, in the first game of the tournament that has already conditioned the route of the Albiceleste.

With that need, the Argentine team that found some calm with the improvement shown against Mexico and now runs into Lewandowski and his troops embarks on the duel. It is the third World Cup match between the Albiceleste and the Águilas Blancas. The previous two, both in a row, in the 1970s, ended with a victory for each team: the one in Germany 1974 was for the European squad and the next one, four years later, in Argentina 1978, the edition of the first Argentine title. , for the local box.

Leo Messi faces Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski regrets missing a penalty. See also F1 | Racist slurs: Hamilton's response to Nelson Piquet

Two World Cup stars who converge prematurely, with opposing interests, with the minimum requirement at stake, the classification. The pulse between the best player in the world and the most current European scorer in recent times measure their strength and calibrate their interests.

For the Argentine, who improves a record every day in Qatar, it is also a personal matter. The Rosario is probably facing the last opportunity to raise the cup. For the Pole, it is about putting his team back on the survivors’ counter.

Escape from the first phase in which it has been stuck in recent editions. Including Russia 2008, when they did not make it past the group stage and the Barcelona player left without scoring a goal. The Warsaw player has removed that slab in Qatar. He scored against Saudi Arabia to put his team at the top of the four and put them ahead of the next round.

Qatar brings together the Argentine star and the Polish leader on a soccer field for the fourth time. Of the previous three, Lewandowski came out better, having won, with Bayern Munich, two of the duels against Messi, with Barcelona. All in the Champions League.

The 2015 semifinals that the Barça team carried out, although with a victory for each team, and the legendary and embarrassing 8-2 that the German champion endorsed the representative of LaLiga. With his entire squad, Argentina awaits Poland in a key duel. Lionel Scaloni has all his players. There were no accidents in the match against Mexico.

Even so, the eleven of the Albiceleste can suffer variations with respect to previous games. If the Argentine coach revolutionized his eleven from one game to another, from Saudi Arabia to Mexico, with five changes, for the appointment against Poland some variant is foreseeable.

The Benfica player will take the place of Guido Rodríguez or Alexis Mac Allister to accompany Rodrigo de Paul and, probably, Leandro Paredes who will return to the starting eleven from which he fell after the first match. Scaloni has not defined the question of the sides. Especially the right.

He has alternated between Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel. And in attack there are no doubts with the shortlist made up of Ángel Di María, Leo Messi and Lautaro Martínez.

Argentina will face a wall. A set with a clear idea. Withdrawn and without frequently needing the ball to do damage. Lewandowski is the threat, in the passing game and in quick transitions, into space. Czeslaw Michniewicz has varied tactically in his previous games. Against Mexico he played with five defenders. Later, he opted for Krystian Bielik and Przemyslaw Frankowski to strengthen the inside of the field against Arabia. And he did better.

Probable lineups:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina or Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez; Ángel Di María, Leo Messi and Lautaro Martínez.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Berszynki; Krystian Bielik, Grzegorz Krychowiak; Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik, Przemyslaw Frnakowsky, Jakub Kaminski; and Robert Lewandowski.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Venue: Doha 974 Stadium

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: Directv Sports

EFE