The critical economic situation in Argentina continues to deteriorate alarmingly due to the pandemic. Poverty reached 41% of the population in the first half of the year and already affects 18.5 million people. The health and economic crisis has pushed many families onto the streets; In Guernica alone, 2,500 live in shacks.

Poverty and inequality in Argentina take shape in Guernica, the head city of President Perón, in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires. Dozens of shacks or makeshift tents stand in the middle of a wide field full of difficult stories. And many children.

Survivors of the deep economic crisis that the country is suffering, these thousands of people fell to the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.