Argentina lost 2-0 against Sweden on Wednesday and was eliminated without fulfilling its dream of winning a match in a women’s World Cup, while South Africa defeated Italy and secured a place in the round of 16.

With the results, Sweden advanced as first in Group G, after winning all three of their games, while South Africa advanced as second in the group. With this, on Sunday Sweden will face the United States and South Africa against the Netherlands, who won Group E.

“We are leaving satisfied, the players gave everything, we can sleep peacefully, but we are leaving sad because we wanted to win, qualify, we had that dream,” said Argentine coach Germán Portanova after the game, who specified his team’s problems.

“The physical aspect is a deficiency that Argentina has to correct. Whenever a play is made, it is possible that it does not end in the depth that we want by not having that speed and that power” They have other selections.

Sweden broke Argentina’s orderly defensive scheme at minute 66 with a Sofia Jakobsson cross headed in by Rebecka Blomqvist. Elin Rubensson scored the final 2-0 penalty at 90.

“There are a lot of generations ahead who will undoubtedly defend this shirt with their lives,” said forward Estefanía Banini.

“We have to keep improving in the Argentine league. We have to keep betting on the girls, we are growing in our country and I think it is being noticed from World Cup to World Cup”, added.

South Africa knocked Italy out of the World Cup

In the other match in Group G, South Africa beat Italy 3-2 in a match that left the definition of the second place in the round of 16 until the last moment.

Italy started winning with a penalty scored by Arianna Caruso (11). South Africa momentarily leveled at 32 with an own goal from Italy’s Benedetta Orsi, and Hildah Magaia expanded (67).

The Italian Caruso converted the equalizer (74), but the South African Thembi Kgatlana generated the winning goal in extremis (90+2), in Wellington.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news