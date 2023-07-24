AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/24/2023 – 1:52 pm Share

The Argentine government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced, on Sunday (23), that they reached an agreement in principle on the fifth revision of the credit program agreed last year for 44 billion dollars (208.7 billion reais, at current exchange rates).

“Teams from the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank of Argentina and the IMF have completed the core aspects of the technical work of the upcoming review,” both parties said on their Twitter accounts.

According to them, “the main objectives and parameters were agreed that will serve as the basis for a ‘Staff Level Agreement’ (staff level agreement) that should be finalized in the coming days and then move on to the review of the program in Argentina”.

“This agreement aims to consolidate the fiscal order and strengthen reserves, recognizing the strong impact of the drought, the losses to exports and the country’s fiscal revenues”, they specified.

A team from Alberto Fernández’s government traveled to Washington on July 16 to seek to ease the goals of the credit program of 44 billion dollars signed with the IMF in 2022 and to obtain the expected disbursements.

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who is also a pre-candidate for the presidency, guaranteed that the payments will arrive in the months of August and November.

“There is a very large package of disbursements in August and an additional one in November. It is a very important number for Argentina”, he said in an interview with C5N television, but declined to specify the figures.

– Stimulus to exports, tax to imports –

Argentina, which will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in October, failed to meet the targets for accumulating international reserves and reducing the fiscal deficit established for the first and second quarters of this year.

But with the principle of the agreement reached with the IMF, a program will be defined “for the next five months”, said Massa, so that the elections can be held without “the Fund involved”.

This Monday, the government decreed a new exchange rate of 340 pesos to the dollar (better than the official one of around 280 pesos to the dollar) for the settlement of agricultural exports, the main source of foreign currency, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

At the same time, it added tax measures to imports and also to large companies.

Since 2019, an exchange control system has been in place that over time has generated multiple parities for the currency. The informal exchange rate (blue dollar) closed last week at 528 pesos per dollar, which implies a difference of about 95% in relation to the official rate.

With currency reserves falling, on June 30, Argentina had to pay maturities of 2.7 billion dollars (13 billion reais at the exchange rate at the time) with Special Drawing Rights (DEG, reserve funds of IMF countries) and with yuan. By July 31, it must pay another US$2.5 billion (R$11.8 billion at current exchange rates).

Private analysts estimate the country’s net reserves in red. Furthermore, annualized inflation is above 115% and poverty is around 40%.

Argentina signed a loan with the IMF in March 2022 to pay the US$44 billion disbursed under a US$57 billion loan agreed during Mauricio Macri’s government (2015-19), the largest in the multilateral organization’s history.

The program agreed in 2022, which allowed Argentina to reschedule the debt and avoid default, provides for 10 quarterly reviews.

Staffing agreements between a country and the IMF must be approved by the IMF Executive Board for funds to be released.