Ministry of Economy of the South American country says that process should be completed in the coming days

The Ministry of Economy of Argentina announced on Sunday (July 23, 2023) that it had reached an initial agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for the renegotiation of the South American country’s debt.

At the twitterthe Argentine ministry declared that “the central objectives and parameters that will serve as the basis” for the agreement have been defined and the process is expected to be completed “in the next days”.

The agreement would make it possible to release around US$ 4 billion to Argentina, according to the newspaper clarion. The payment was scheduled for the end of June, but it was not carried out because the country did not meet the targets agreed upon before the impact of the drought and high inflation.

“This agreement aims to consolidate the fiscal order and strengthen reserves, recognizing the strong impact of the drought, the damage to exports and the country’s tax revenues.”, said the Ministry of Economy of Argentina.

The annual inflation of Argentina advanced to 115.6% in June, the highest level since August 1991. The increase was 1.4 percentage points compared to the 114.2% registered in May. The monthly rate in May was 6%, decelerating in relation to April (7.8%). The energy, housing, water and health sectors led the way, with an increase of 8.1% in the month.

To control rising prices, the BCRA (Central Bank of the Argentine Republic) increased in May the basic interest rate, the Leliq, from 91% to 97% per annum. The index is at the highest level of the historical series, started in December 2015.