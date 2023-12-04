The possibilities of closing once and for all (and soon) the trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur are receding. The outgoing president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, does not seem willing to have one of his last acts in the Casa Rosada be to sign the agreement before passing the baton to the far-right Javier Milei. “The conditions are not met to sign the agreement,” its Foreign Minister has declared in recent days. He has done so in the wake of other words from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in the same sense: “It is an agreement that is not good for anyone,” Macron fired at the climate summit being held in Dubai, hiding behind arguments of environmental protection. Both positions make it practically impossible for the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to sign the pact this week. In recent months, both had nurtured the hope of finally unraveling a trade agreement that has been pending ratification for more than four years.

This message from Macron, delivered on Saturday, is very different from the one that Lula and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, had conveyed on the same stage the day before. The two met on the sidelines of COP28 in an attempt to give one last “political push” to the negotiations so that an agreement that has been negotiated for more than 20 years could be closed before the end of the year. “Achieving this historic step, good for both regions, will allow us to reinforce strategic projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen, the fight against deforestation or the digital transition,” Sánchez stressed on the social network X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.

After Milei’s victory in the second round of the Argentine elections on November 19, all eyes were on the position of Buenos Aires. Finally, Milei spoke through her future chancellor, Diana Mondino, who came to ask the outgoing president to sign the pact: “I hope the agreement closes next week.” But the outgoing Government is not willing to take that step because, according to Fernández’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Santiago Cafiero, “it is a bad agreement that has a negative impact on the industry and agricultural exports.”

The Spanish Government emphasizes that the president has maintained contacts with all the leaders, including the Argentine Fernández, with whom he has a good relationship, to try to unblock the agreement, reports Carlos E. Cue. It is even noted that there are still a few weeks left until the year ends successfully. Achieving what now seems impossible would be an achievement worth noting in the Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU: the trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur was reached in 2019, after 20 years of negotiations, but since then neither of the two parties has ratified it . The EU, mainly, seeks to add more environmental standards, although Latin America points out that this is more of a protectionist excuse.

Window of opportunity closing

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

That success now seems distant and not only because of the blunt positions taken by Argentina and France. The executive vice president of the European Commission and its head of Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, had planned to travel to Rio de Janeiro this week to the Mercosur summit to try to reach the agreement. Negotiation sources speak of important progress in recent months. But given the scenario seen in recent days, the Latvian has finally given up on making the trip. If an agreement is not reached in the remainder of 2023, the window of opportunity will close, first due to the proximity of the elections to the European Parliament, but also because the presidencies of Spain, in the EU, and of Brazil, in Mercosur, who are the main supporters of the agreement, will also have ended.

Despite this, from Berlin this Monday the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and President Lula have tried to maintain hope. Germany, always in search of new markets to which to export its manufactured products, is the great European power that is pushing for the agreement with Mercosur to be signed. “I ask all those involved to show as much pragmatism and as much willingness as possible to reach a compromise and finalize the agreement,” said the German along with the Brazilian. “We insist that it be celebrated quickly,” he added, and stressed that neither he nor Lula are going to give up their efforts.

Both leaders led the first high-level intergovernmental consultations held since 2015 between both countries and which mark the recovery of their relations after Jair Bolsonaro’s time as head of the Brazilian Executive. Lula and Scholz signed a declaration of intent and several agreements to strengthen cooperation in areas such as energy transformation, science and agriculture. Brazil is already an important partner for Berlin – around 1,400 German companies operate there – but their relationship has enormous growth potential in the field of green energy production and raw materials. Germany, which seeks to reduce dependence on China, sees Brazil as a democratic and safe country in which to invest. The trade agreement would facilitate transactions. But, if it were delayed, Berlin would continue to strengthen relations through bilateral agreements.

The main protagonist of the meetings, to which Lula attended with several of his ministers, has been the EU-Mercosur agreement, which both leaders see as possible to move forward. In fact, Scholz said he was “convinced” that, if the negotiations with the European Commission come to fruition, there will be a majority in both the EU Council and the European Parliament, referring to this weekend’s criticism. of Macron, to which he did not directly allude. For Berlin, the agreement would represent “a big step forward,” Scholz said.

Lula promised to do everything possible to facilitate a solution. “I hope that the European Union decides if it is interested in closing the agreement,” she said, and recalled that the American bloc (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) has been working on it for 23 years. “I continue to persist, because if I didn’t persist, I would not have become president of the Republic of my country, because I lost three elections before winning them,” she recalled during the press conference with Scholz.

The Brazilian president wanted to emphasize that it is not just about Macron: “It also happened with Sarkozy, with all the French presidents, Chirac, our socialist colleague François Hollande… None of them wanted to propose an agreement with Mercosur due to the internal political and financial institutions of France. And he assured to respect his position and to be aware that in addition to France’s refusal there is Argentina’s.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_