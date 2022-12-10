Dubai (Union)

The match between Argentina and Croatia, in the semi-finals of the “World Cup 2022”, is equal, given the history of the two teams’ meetings throughout history.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, next Tuesday at Lusail Stadium, where the Croats overcame Brazil in the quarter-finals with a penalty shootout, after a tie in the original and extra time with a score of 1-1, while the Tango qualified for The “Golden Square” at the expense of the Netherlands, also in a penalty shootout, after a tie in the regular and extra time, with a score of 2-2.

The confrontation between Argentina and Croatia is the third that brings together the two teams in the World Cup, where the two teams met for the first time in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup, and Argentina defeated with a goal.

Croatia defeated Argentina with three clean goals in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and it was the second confrontation between the two teams in the World Cup.

The two teams played 3 friendly matches, the first in 1994, which ended in a goalless draw, the second in 2006, which ended with a 3-2 victory for Croatia, and the third in 2014, when Argentina won 2-1.

Argentina achieved two World Cup titles during 16 participations, the first in the “1978 edition” in Argentina, and the second in the “1986 edition” in Mexico, while the best achievement for Croatia in the World Cup during 6 participations came in the “2018 edition” in Russia, after losing to France in the final 4-2. , while it also achieved third place in the first participation, “1998 edition” in France.