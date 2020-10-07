First Argentina slipped into recession, then came the corona lockdown. Four out of ten Argentinians inside now live below the poverty line.

BUENOS AIRES taz | Argentina has 2.6 million more poor people than last year. Even before the pandemic, 35.4 percent of the approximately 45 million Argentines were living below the poverty line. Now it is 40.9 percent and thus 18.5 million people, reports the national statistics agency Indec. The corona lockdown has exacerbated the economic downturn that has lasted for over two years.

Slipping from the middle to the lower layer is in full swing. Only the government’s financial aid has so far prevented another 1.2 million people from sliding into poverty. Compared to neighboring countries, the increase in poverty in Argentina is particularly dramatic.

Marielena Munir is one of the new poor. “I lasted for six months,” says the 35-year-old. In August she left the shutters on her small fashion boutique in Buenos Aires for the last time. Now a big sign hangs on their former shop. “For rent” is written on it. Like all the signs that hang in every third shop door along the street

“I prefer 10 percent more poor people than 100,000 dead from the corona virus,” President Alberto Fernández said in April when he defended the quarantine measures imposed a month earlier. For a long time, the government was able to keep the number of infected people low. But since she had to allow some easing, the number of new infections reported daily has leveled off around the 10,000 mark.

Corona destroys 4 million jobs

With currently more than 800,000 registered infected people, Argentina is now in eighth place in the list of countries. 21,500 deaths have been counted so far, but also around 650,000 recovered. The health system is still in control of the situation, apart from a few local overloads and bottlenecks.

In the months of March, April and May, the gross domestic product slumped by 20 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The national statistics agency reported that four million jobs were lost in the first half of the year. Employees in the service sectors such as tourism, gastronomy or retail are particularly affected.

“When I was allowed to reopen in June, people ran out of money for new clothes,” sums up Marielena Munir. Help from the state? She took advantage of the interest-free loan for the self-employed. “For the first time in my life I was dependent on government support.” Now Munir not only has no income, but also debts. “The credit card is exhausted and the electricity and water suppliers are waiting for me to pay the bills.”

Argentina is considered one of the few countries in Latin America with a broad middle class. But it continues to shrink. The marketing company Moiguer reports that only 32 percent of the 45 million Argentines are counted. A year ago it was 45 percent. So it is little consolation that the number of the super-rich has also decreased. Their share of the population has fallen by one point to 4 percent.

For many, emigration appears to be the only way out

The official poverty line is calculated using a basic shopping cart for a household with two adults and two children. In the first half of the year, the value of the basket at the official exchange rate was the equivalent of 460 euros. In contrast, the average monthly income of poor households is only around 270 euros.

For many families, the gap to the poverty line has widened. Within the individual income brackets, the slide is in full swing. Of the 18.5 million poor, 4.7 million Argentinians now live in extreme poverty, almost 3 percent more than at the beginning of the year.

Benjamin Ruffo no longer counts himself as a middle class either. For a long time he financed his studies with a job as a fitness trainer. “First the university was closed, then the fitness center had to close,” says the 27-year-old. There are virtual seminars, but he can’t find any other source of income. “I can still pay my rent,” he says.

But soon he has to go back to his parents. “My sister feels the same way. It looks like we’ll all soon be living under one roof again, ”said Ruffo. And after graduation? “Many of my fellow students talk openly about emigrating to Europe or the USA.”