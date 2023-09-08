The governments of Argentina and China signed a memorandum of understanding for scientific cooperation work on natural resources and energy transition, official sources in the South American country reported this Thursday.

According to a communiqué from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation in Argentina, the portfolio holder, Daniel Filmus, as part of an official mission to Beijing, and the Chinese Minister of Natural Resources, Wang Guanghua, signed the memorandum of understanding with a focus on in the “creation of a virtual binational research center on natural resources and energy transition”.

The agreement proposes as possible forms of cooperation between Argentina and China the exchange of visits by government delegations; of scientists, academics and teams of experts; joint implementation of technological research and joint organization of seminars, training courses and symposiums.

The launch and joint implementation of international cooperation projects was also agreed upon; the joint creation of cooperation centers and scientific research facilities; the exchange of data on equipment, research results and scientific information, and the provision of research and development services, as mutually agreed.

“The memorandum of understanding opens up very interesting opportunities for both countries. The sustainable exploitation of natural resources and the energy transition are unavoidable issues in today’s world and in future development,” said Filmus.

According to him, Argentina proposed “advances in a series of concrete initiatives”, such as the creation of a virtual binational research center on natural resources and energy transition; the opening of a competition for projects on the subject for research teams from both countries; the exchange of three researchers for each country, and joint work in the oceanic and Antarctic areas.

In the rest of the agenda in Beijing, the minister will have meetings with the director of the National Astronomical Observatories of China (NAOC), Jin Zhang; vice president of the China Academy of Sciences, Hejun Yin; and the head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Gao Xiang.