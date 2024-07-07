The first two quarter-final matches of the 2024 Copa América have already been played. In the first of them, the protagonists were the selected teams from Argentina and EcuadorAfter the 1-1 in regular time, Dibu Martínez played the hero and gave the Scaloneta the qualification after the penalties.
In a match full of twists and turns, where the Argentine team was winning until the 92nd minute with a goal from Lisandro Martínez, Kevin Rodríguez appeared to tie the match with time up and stretch the definition to the penalty spot.
Meanwhile, Canada beat Venezuela and will now be the rival of the current world and American champion. We review the possible formations.
The world champion has no injuries or suspensions for this match compared to the encounter against Ecuador, so coach Scaloni will be able to repeat the team if he so wishes.
The captain completed the full 90 minutes in the quarter-finals. “I felt better in the last few training sessions. I was a bit psychologically afraid of getting injured, but on a muscular level I had nothing.”declared Messi after qualifying.
The other two players who had raised the alarm are Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas GonzalezThe defender was replaced in the second half due to discomfort, but he appeared to be in good condition, while the forward’s gestures were only due to the great fatigue he was suffering from.
Marcos Acuña was challenged and responded well from the muscle discomfort he felt against Chile and which kept him out of the last two matches. It is not yet known if he will be a starter.
Canada is having a magnificent tournament. Their good work in the group stage has been rewarded, and they are now in the semi-finals.
ARGENTINA: Draw Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nico Gonzalez.
CANADA: Crepeau, Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies, Eustaquio, Osorio, David, Shaffelburg, Laryea and Larin
