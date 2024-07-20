The governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Paraguay and Uruguay issued a joint statement on Friday (19) to express deep concern about the conditions under which the next electoral process will be held in Venezuela, which has presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

In the statement, these governments denounce “the systematic harassment and persecution against leaders and supporters of the Venezuelan opposition”, as well as against members of civil society, which they consider a serious obstacle to the holding of a legitimate electoral process.

On the eve of Venezuela’s presidential elections, the political atmosphere is extremely tense and marked by uncertainty and controversy.

The current president, Nicolás Maduro, seeks re-election in a context in which the opposition, represented by Edmundo González Urrutia, has obtained significant support.

González, an initially unknown diplomat, emerged as a strong contender following the ineligibility of opposition leader María Corina Machado and the restrictions imposed on other anti-Chavista candidates

The elections have been criticized both domestically and internationally. The lack of EU observers and restrictions on participation by the Venezuelan diaspora have been cited as evidence of a non-transparent electoral process. However, there will be observers from the UN and the Carter Center, and a large turnout of electoral witnesses is expected at polling stations.

Concern about “arbitrary detentions”

In the declaration, the signatory governments denounced the “arbitrary detention” of several opposition figures, calling these acts “a direct violation of fundamental rights and international law.”

They demanded an immediate end to the “harassment, persecution and repression” against political and social activists, as well as “the release of all political prisoners.”

The joint statement also calls on the Venezuelan government to comply with its international obligations, especially with regard to issuing safe conduct passes to opposition campaign members who are taking asylum at Argentina’s diplomatic headquarters in Caracas.

The signatory countries insisted that these actions are essential to ensure a free and fair electoral environment.

Despite the aforementioned adversities, the governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Paraguay and Uruguay expressed hope and admiration for the “civic spirit, enthusiasm and patriotism” of a large part of Venezuelan society as it prepares to go to the polls.

They highlighted the dignity and democratic spirit of the Venezuelan people, who persist in their determination to exercise their right to vote.

Request for transparency and respect for human rights

The signatories highlighted that the upcoming elections represent a crucial opportunity to bring peace, unity, progress and democracy to Venezuela.

To this end, they emphasized the need for Venezuelan authorities to strictly comply with the commitments made to the opposition in the Barbados Agreements and to respect democratic principles, as well as human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Venezuelans.

Finally, the joint statement calls for the election results to be a true reflection of Venezuelan popular sovereignty.

To achieve this legitimacy, countries insist on the need to guarantee the transparency of the electoral process and the free expression of citizens through voting.

The signatory governments, headed by leaders ranging from the far right to social democracy, reaffirmed that in a democracy, sovereignty resides with the citizens and therefore the will of the people must be able to be expressed without intimidation or impediment.

Content edited by:Célio Yano