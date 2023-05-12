Argentina is a normal country. As long as the abnormality is normal. Because only this country is fighting for the world annual inflation podium while flirting with a currency run, glimpses a new default on its sovereign debt, has been stagnant for a decade, with rising poverty rates, and has its President and its Minister of Economy begging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for clemency and more money, while its Vice President –and real head of the ruling party- publicly disrespects that same body.

Now, our normal abnormality has just given us a new chapter. The Supreme Court suspended the elections that were to take place five days later in two provinces due to the possibility that they would violate the republican essence of our National Constitution. Almost nothing. And what reactions did he get? Well, the usual. Some in favor –because it benefits them-, and others against –because it harms them-. The curious? Some of the critics had praised very similar rulings that the country’s highest court issued four years ago, although, of course, on that occasion it had benefited them.

Everything, then, very normal in an abnormal country.

The Court granted two precautionary measures, with which it suspended the elections this Sunday in Tucumán and San Juan, and asked the protagonists for more information before making its substantive decision. It will define whether the governors of those provinces can aspire to new mandates –whether as governor or lieutenant governor- or if their eventual re-election violates the republican system of Government. Because? Because both would extend their stay in power well beyond a long decade.

If that is the essence of what happened, there is also the context. Two pieces of information: the first, that the ministers of the Court made that decision while the ruling party is promoting a political trial against them; the second, that the decision directly affects two Peronist governors and, indirectly, the national government, which anticipated victories in both provinces and, thus, some oxygen for its failing management.

This context explains why the government came out with the top caps. President Alberto Fernández criticized the decision and the court on national television, in line with officials, legislators, human rights organizations close to Kirchnerism and many more.

To add more pepper to the mess, however, the Court’s preliminary decision is nothing new. Not at all. It registers three antecedents –although with differences- before similar attempts by provincial leaders during the last decade. Thus, the country’s highest court drew a red line for the reelection of governors in Santiago del Estero (2013), La Rioja (2019) and Río Negro (also in 2019).

That last antecedent offered a new sample of our normal abnormality. The now Minister of Justice of the Nation, Martín Soria, described the judicial decision as “an interference” by the Court in the “democratic process.” But four years ago, when he was disputing the governorship of Río Negro and the ruling at that time harmed his direct rival, he celebrated what had happened. “Luckily the Court stopped him.”

To complicate the equation, the court’s preliminary decision isn’t a perfect wonder either. Constitutionalists are divided between those who define it as acceptable, those who object to it, and those who argue that, at the very least, it is inopportune and perhaps dangerous. Among these, the respected Andrés Gil Domínguez stands out, who took to Twitter to state that “preventively suspending an election of provincial authorities 5 days after its completion, when there was time left to resolve the merits of the issue, generates very serious damage to the democratic system Argentine and puts in crisis the legal argumentation used”.

Thus we are, then, with the polls suspended when everything was ready for this Sunday –printing of ballots included- and we add more abnormality to our normal abnormality to which everyone contributes. Because as one of our most lucid political analysts recalled, Both governors knew that they were playing at the limit of off side when they launched a new candidacy. His silent premise was clear: “If it happened, it happened.”

