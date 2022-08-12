The company is afraid and closes the stadium. Penultimate team in the standings with 8 points after 13 games played.

Inauspicious period for the Aldosivi who inanela one defeat after another, seriously risking relegation. After the external debacle against Godoy Cruz some fans have decided to set fire to the cars of 5 club members in the property of Punta Mogotes that the team has in Mar del Plata.

First the threats, then the flames

The ultras threatened the security officers before being able to set fire to the means of locomotion. The warning was given – promptly – by the inhabitants and the firefighters were quick to ensure that the damage did not degenerate.

When the incident happened, the team was still in Mendoza and – given the reduced possibilities to avoid relegation – decided to close the stadium for the next matches. The club announces this decision through a press release: “Aldosivi expresses its total repudiation for the vandalism that took place this evening at the sports facility. Violence is never the right way. We will continue to work and promote the values ​​of respect, of commitment and love for these colors “. See also Cruz Azul is looking for a striker for the Apertura 2022

August 12, 2022 (change August 12, 2022 | 13:20)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Argentina #Aldosivi #risks #relegation #fans #burn #cars #players