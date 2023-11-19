The current president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandezspoke this Sunday on his X account (formerly Twitter) about the presidential elections in which the candidate of La Libertad Avanza (right) Javier Milei was the winner.

Without referring to Milei, Fernández wrote: “The people have expressed their will.” “Millions of Argentine men and women came to vote and defined the destiny of the country for the next 4 years,” he added.

Fernández, in another publication, continued: “I am a man of democracy, and I value nothing more than the popular verdict. I trust that tomorrow we can start working with Javier Milei to guarantee an orderly transition.”

The president also thanked Sergio Massa, the Peronist candidate: “I value all the work.” “Along with the enormous strength of militancy, their great capacity and love for the country have caused a large part of the country to accompany them,” he said.

Finally, Fernández said that “he will continue working to strengthen democracy and the institutions of the republic, in unity with all the sectors that make up the national movement that will always fight for a just, free and sovereign homeland.”

Milei will be the president of Argentina starting next December 10, having obtained 55.86% of the votes, with 91.81% of the tables counted, thus defeating the ruling party Sergio Massa, who added 44, 13% of the votes.

