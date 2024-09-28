The government of Argentina, led by libertarian president Javier Milei, raised the level of alert and adopted on Friday (27) a special anti-terrorism protocol, fearing attacks in the country or against Argentine delegations abroad due to the intensification of hostilities between Israel and the group Lebanese terrorist Hezbollah.

The measures were announced before the confirmation of the death of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli attack on the terrorist organization’s HQ in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

According to information from the Infobae website, the Milei administration protocol included requests to Argentine provinces, especially those that border other countries, to reinforce the security of Jewish community spaces, in addition to special protection in schools, sporting and cultural institutions in the city ​​of Buenos Aires.

Other measures are to reinforce security in synagogues and surrounding areas during the Jewish community’s festive dates, an operation to protect branches of American and Israeli banks and special protection for diplomats from countries involved in the conflict within Argentina and for members of Argentine delegations abroad, especially in the Middle East, Spain and Bolivia.

In April, the Argentine Court found Iran responsible for the attack on the headquarters of the Argentine Mutual Israelite Association (Amia), which occurred on July 18, 1994 and killed 85 people. Two years earlier, an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires had left 29 people dead.

The court responsible for the decision said the two attacks were a political and strategic decision by the Iranian regime and were carried out by Hezbollah, “which acted under the inspiration, organization, planning and financing of state and parastate organizations subordinate to the government of the ayatollahs.”

Days later, the Argentine government called for the international arrest of those responsible for the attack on Amia and highlighted its demand for the arrest of former Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich has also denounced an increase in Hezbollah activities in South America.

In August, Argentina emptied its embassy in Beirut, moving diplomatic staff to “safe places”, and recommended that Argentines not travel to Lebanon.