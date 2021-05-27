Buenos Aires (AFP)

The Argentine government, facing a new wave of the Corona virus outbreak, presented to the South American Football Association “CONMEBOL” a health plan to host all matches of the Copa America 2021, which was supposed to be organized by a partnership with Colombia.

The continental union announced in a statement that Argentine President Alberto Fernandes and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez deliberately assessed “the organizational and logistical aspects, with possible additional sites, and everything related to health protocol procedures.”

And “CONMEBOL” had withdrawn from Colombia, which was supposed to host the continental competition, which will start on June 13, to participate with Argentina, this right last week due to the demonstrations sweeping the country, which resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Since April 28, the country has witnessed demonstrations against the local government and confrontations with the security forces against the background of the tax reform law, and despite its withdrawal from circulation, the discontent has continued and turned into a broader anti-government protest, in a country suffering from continuous violence and economic difficulties, exacerbated by the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The matches that were to be held in Colombia have not yet been transferred, while doubts hang over Argentina’s ability to host the continental football wedding on its own due to a new wave of the Corona virus.

Representatives from «CONMEBOL» visited the stadiums in Argentina in recent days to inspect them and ensure the possibility of hosting the matches that were scheduled in Colombia, including the final on July 10.

Argentina recorded the death of about 75,588 people due to the “Covid-19” pandemic and more than 3.6 million positive cases from a population of 45 million people. The Ministry of Health reported 35,399 new positive cases and 532 deaths.

The government of President Fernandes is counting on the effects of the quarantine, which began last Saturday and ends on Sunday. In order to reduce the rate of Corona outbreak, which is considered the highest in the world in relation to the population.