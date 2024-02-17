AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/17/2024 – 17:00

The Argentine government announced, on Friday night (16), that it had achieved a monthly fiscal surplus in January for the first time in almost 12 years, amid strong spending-cutting measures promoted by ultra-liberal president Javier Milei.

The first full month of the new president's government, who took office in December, ended with a positive balance for the finances of the Argentine public sector: the surplus was around 589 million dollars (R$ 2.93 billion) at the official exchange rate, product of greater revenues than expenses. The figure also includes interest payments on public debt.

It is the “first financial surplus [mensal] since August 2012 and the first financial surplus in a January since 2011”, indicated the Ministry of Economy, according to the official Télam agency.

The “zero deficit cannot be negotiated”, the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, published on the social network year.

“Vaaaamooos Toto!”, replied Milei on the same social network in reference to Caputo, and then added her campaign motto, which also became her government’s slogan: “Long live freedom, dammit!”

Argentina maintains a loan agreement of 44 billion dollars (R$ 218.9 billion, at current prices) with the IMF and, in this context, zero fiscal deficit is the main goal of the management of Milei, an economist who proposes a strong reduction of public spending and State liabilities to establish the dollarization of the economy.

After the 50% devaluation of the Argentine peso, the liberalization of prices and strong tariff increases, January inflation in Argentina reached 20.6% and the accumulated index in the last 12 months was 254.2%. In 2023, the last year of Alberto Fernández's government, inflation closed at 211%.

Furthermore, poverty affects 45% of the population, according to official data.

Milei predicts an economic recovery in around three months.

“It will be like a kind of 'V', a first moment of decline, with the most difficult period around March and April, which is when it will reach the bottom and, from then on, it will begin to recover. And when the 'block' opens [restrições ao acesso a dólares que se mantém desde 2019]the economy will soar”, he estimated.