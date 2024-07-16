At the end of June, Argentina registered a financial surplus for the first time since 2008, and also achieved a positive primary fiscal balance, due to the adjustment plan implemented by the government of President Javier Milei.

Official sources reported on Tuesday (16) that Argentina registered a primary fiscal surplus of 488.569 billion pesos (US$ 529 million) in June. In the same month last year, the country had a negative result of 611.742 billion pesos.

The financial result (including debt service payments) was positive in June at 238.189 billion pesos, contrasting with a deficit in the same month last year of 708.603 billion pesos.

In the first half of this year, Argentina managed to accumulate a primary surplus of 6.9 trillion pesos, and in the same period of 2023 there was a deficit of 1.8 trillion pesos.

The accumulated financial surplus in the first half of the year, in turn, was 2.57 trillion pesos, while in the first half of 2023 a negative balance of 3.1 trillion pesos was recorded.

The change in trend observed in the first half of this year is due to the fiscal adjustment plan implemented by Milei after his arrival in government in December last year.

“It is the first time since 2008 that six consecutive months of financial surplus have been achieved,” the Argentine government said.

According to official data, in the first half of the year the national public sector accumulated a primary surplus equivalent to 1.1% of GDP and a financial surplus of 0.4% of GDP.

According to the report, in the first half of the year, primary expenditure accumulated a reduction of 32% in real terms.

The largest real declines occurred in capital expenditure (-82% compared to the previous year), discretionary current transfers to the provinces (-75%) and other current expenditure (-43%).

Economic subsidies – which include energy subsidies – fell 43% in real terms from the previous year.

