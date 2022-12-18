The selection of Argentina He got his new world title by beating France in the World Cup grand final from the penalty spot. Although the controversy has not been long in coming, and it is that the whistling Polish Marciniak was not at the level of the final, and scored a non-existent penalty on Ángel Di María, the same one that Lionel Messi resolved once again.
With this penalty Argentina achieved the record for the most penalties scored in favor in the history of the World Cups, by adding 5, the same ones that were against Saudi Arabia, Poland, Netherlands, Croatia Y France. It should be noted that the controversy has arisen because four of those five charges were controversial.
The only games where there was no penalty in favor of Argentina was against Mexico Y Australia, from then on in all the games they marked a charge from the eleven steps. It should be noted that Lionel Messi missed the charge against Poland.
The clearest penalty was only against Croatia, where goalkeeper Livakovic ended up taking Julián Álvarez off the hook so that Messi could immediately define it correctly, although in the others the doubt was latent, especially in the grand final, where Dembelé never recharges Di María and the VAR did not hesitate to point out the infraction.
Thus, Argentina He won his third championship and obtained the record for the most penalties scored in the history of the World Cups, by getting 5 in favor.
#Argentina #achieves #record #penalties #history #World #Cups #reaching #tournament
Leave a Reply