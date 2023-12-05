It took blood, sweat and tears for Argentina to sign its third world champion star. The Albiceleste added its third crown to those won in 1978 and 1986. From the Kempes-Menotti, through the Maradona-Valdano-Bilardo to the Messi-Di María-Scaloni. After many years of shipwrecks and disappointments, Messi was able to consecrate himself with the World Cup that places him at the level of the greatest, if not a step above.

It was the championship of Messi, of the honor of Say Mariafrom the opportunistic goals of Julian Alvarezof the character of Enzo Fernandez and Mac Allisterfrom the address of Scaloni and two unexpected heroes: Montiel and the Draw Martinez.

Messi expanded his legend with a sublime World Cupin which he led, with goals and with his D10S aura, to a team that climbed onto the backs of number 10 with the conviction that it was time to make history. The final won against a great France (3-3), decided fatefully in the penalty shootout, put the perfect icing on the cake to a different World Cup, but beautiful, exciting and without an established script. The best final ever seen in a World Cup honored the best Argentina ever. The most faithful to its style. It wasn’t easy. There was anxiety, she kissed the canvas several times, but she always stayed afloat with the captain of the ship, Messi, touched by the gods. What champions have, that even luck smiles on them when they need it most. The World Cup honored the team that wanted it most. And that was Argentina.

The Albiceleste went from less to more in the tournament. The ghosts of the past appeared in the debut against Saudi Arabia (1-2). A surprising defeat, as necessary, to wake up a group that had gone 36 games without losing. A total ridiculousness that seemed to dynamit Argentina’s chances of winning the World Cup. Nothing is further from reality. The Albiceleste rowed against the current and in each match a new name appeared that wanted to join the feat. The second game, against Mexico, was a before and after. The tension was evident in every action. Argentina was playing on a knife’s edge and Messi, with his first saving goal, gave peace of mind to a team that seemed capable of the greatest, but that feared falling off the cliff again. Of not being up to the task of giving Messi his long-awaited World Cup.

Heroes. Stars emerged throughout the odyssey: Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister. Julián Álvarez… Everyone floated the lamp to make a single wish: to be world champions. The setback of the lost final in 2014 was a thing of the past. Australia’s trap in the round of 16 was saved; tragicomedy touched on the Netherlands after an almost miracle orange with Weghorst, protagonist during and after the crash. Argentina felt unstoppable after defeating the Dutch on penalties.

In the semi-finals, they overcame Croatia as future champions do. And in the final, he shook France until Mbappé brought out the magic in him. Argentina could not win a quiet World Cup. Messi had to touch glory… with uncertainty, but in a big way.

The greatest World Cup final that can be remembered saw the figure of Dibu Martínez emerge. His stop on the Frenchman Kolo Muani will go down in the living history of the world championship. His leg avoided falling in the cruelest way and with his last breath.

It was the World Cup that brought to light the goalkeeper’s games in the penalty shootout, which caused so much talk, and which so unhinged the French shooters. Tchouameni and Coman failed. A Russian roulette that magnified Gonzalo Montiel. The Sevilla defender was the author of the shot that made Argentina champion. A goal that reserved a place for him in the heavens. Like Daniel Bertoni with his goal at the Monumental in 1978 or Jorge Burruchaga with his third goal in the 1986 final against the all-powerful West Germany.

Scaloni and his trident. And in the back room of this whole shebang was Lionel Scaloni’s tactical board. The Argentine, almost still in his erasmus On the benches, he created an ecosystem in which the best version of Messi emerged. And he did it without fanfare, without attracting attention and with a sanity that was the secret of his great triumph. The perfect mix of spectacular play: pure talent and a pinch of mischief canchera How well do Argentinians manage?. Scaloni, along with his famous trident of assistants: former players Roberto Ayala, Walter Samuel and Pablo Aimar, signed his name among the highest in the history of the Albiceleste.

The feverish Argentina signed the epic in Qatar and extended it to its mega celebration. The celebrations in the streets of Buenos Aires left images to remember. Argentina and the Argentines are unique in both defeat and the sweetest victory. Next to the Albiceleste open-top bus heading to the Obelisk, an exultant boiling of masses emerged that took to the streets to honor a triumph that they dreamed of, but did not believe in. Tragedy bordered.

All that cocktail of successes and adventures contribute to making the Argentine team deserving of the AS América del Deporte Award 2023.