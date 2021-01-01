2020 LPQTP is the name of a new wine that is all the rage in Argentina. This strange name is an acronym that refers to an insult widely used in Argentina: “The p …. who carried you.“But make no mistake, the message is friendly and the intention is laudable: to make the ritual of the December 31 toast a sort of spell to end the nightmare of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to play with the acronym LPQTP by filling it with words that suit you: ‘The pandemic that pursues you’ and a lot of other phrases that we have compiled, but it is obvious that we want to put this year where it belongs. be !“, explains Nicolas Bruno, general manager of the Dante Robino cellar.

In a month, the streets of Buenos Aires have been invaded by this wine and its name mythical, LPQTP, was on everyone’s lips. A video posted on WhatsApp by an anonymous person is so went viral. On images of wine bottles, was notably written : “A special and different year, she deserves us to say goodbye to her in a special and different way.“ 300,000 bottles of the LPQTP cuvée 2020 have already been sold. All stock is exhausted, but 280,000 additional bottles must see the light of day.