Even video games with friends can’t think of an ending like this: ten expelled in a single game. Indeed, in just over half an hour. It happens in the Trofeo de Campeones in Argentina, in the match that is in fact the super cup between the national champions and the cup winners. The Racing Club won 2-1 in the 118th minute with three red cards already behind them, after which referee Facundo Tello performed an incredible flurry of red cards left and right.

I see red

–

The first to leave the contest are Sebastian Villa and Johan Carbonero, who quarrel in the last minute of recovery of regular time: the score is 1-1 for the goals at the beginning of the match by Norberto Briasco and Matias Rojas and serves the extra -time to award the trophy. In the first extra period the referee – chosen for Qatar 2022 – also chases Alan Varela leaving Boca in nine men, but it is after Carlos Alcaraz’s goal that the rodeo is unleashed. If Racing loses the author of the goal and Jonathan Galvan, among the Xeneizes Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano (already replaced), Diego Gonzalez (from the bench) and Frank Fabra end up in the locker room. The game, however, is stopped again at 130 ‘(tenth minute of recovery) for the icing on the cake: the referee is called to the monitor to see a gesture of the Pipe Dario Benedetto, guilty of having insinuated bad faith with the gesture of the wad of money. Tello does not compromise: seventh expelled from Boca (the fifth in the field), a team that remains in six elements and therefore without the minimum number to continue the match. Game over.