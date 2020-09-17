1% of state jobs are now reserved for them: Argentinian transsexuals, transgenders and transvestites are now subject to a positive discrimination law. “Every small step for our community is huge, says Suzy Chok, transsexual writer and singer, you have no idea what it means to sing here, for a transsexual to appear on TV as a journalist, as a thinker, to speak for ourselves and for others to stop speaking for us . “



Discrimination in Argentina plunges nearly one in five transsexuals into poverty. “My community must clearly show, demonstrate this lack of acceptance. First the parents who do not love you, the police who persecute you, the State which leaves you no room”, sums up Suzy Chok. Since 2012, Argentina has allowed transsexuals and transvestites to change their identity.