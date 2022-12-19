The albiceleste writes history, as often happened to him, from the diskette. Absolute specialists from eleven meters since this solution was introduced. Only the Germans managed to… exorcise them.

CHAMPIONS — Argentina is crowned World Champion at the end of one of the most beautiful matches in the history of the World Cup and consequently in the history of football. The albiceleste writes history, as often happened to him, from the diskette. Absolute specialists from eleven meters since this solution was introduced. Albicelesti infallible from the penalty spot against France who instead would do well to close the finals in the 120′. Also because, data in hand, only Germany knows how to… hurt Argentina from eleven meters.

1990 — In 1990 Argentina is based on two elements. The talent of Maradona and the intuitions of Sergio Javier Goycochea. One with their feet, the other with their hands, they take Argentina to the final. You start fraternizing with the solution from the disk. In the quarter-finals against Yugoslavia the match ended 0-0 but the Albiceleste prevailed 3-2. Encore against Italy, 4-3 from eleven meters after the 1-1 in regulation time. From the penalty spot, however, Argentina lost the World Cup. Andy Brehme scores the penalty that decides the final in favor of Germany for 1-0. See also CFMoto 800MT: data, photos and price of the road enduro

1998 — In 1998 the round of 16 put immediately against Argentina – England. Heartfelt challenge, which gives a show. Two goals in the first 10′, signed by Batistuta and Sherarer. Owen brings the English ahead Zanetti balances the match. Beckham gets expelled, the national team of the three lions takes it to penalties anyway. From the penalty spots, Roa neutralizes Betty’s shot and Argentina flies to the quarterfinals where they will go out at the hands of the Netherlands.

2006 — The 2006 quarter-finals once again pitted Argentina against Germany. The great classic of the World Cup needs, this time, the solution from eleven meters after goals by Ayala and Klose set the score at 1-1. The eleven meters, once again when the Germans are involved, don’t smile at the albiceleste. Ayala and Cambiasso make mistakes. Germany in the semifinals, eliminated by Italy.

2018 — The semi-final between the Netherlands and Argentina in 2018 was very tense. A game stingy with emotions that immediately lets you understand what the inevitable solution will be to decree the finalist. The 120′ are a simple penalty kick happening. And from the penalty spot the Argentines dust off their traditional coldness. South Americans infallible from eleven meters, Dutch betrayed by Vlaar and Sneijder. 4-2 and Argentina who will then lose the World Cup in the final with Germany. For a change. See also Genoa, Criscito towards the farewell

2022 — The last two solutions from eleven meters are very recent. Argentina appears in the final against France getting rid of the sticky Holland which, exactly like France in the final, manages to reassemble the double advantage in a few minutes. Entry to the semifinal is decided by the penalty spot: Van Dijk and Berghuis make mistakes and give the pass to the semifinal.

