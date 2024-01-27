Argentina | A large wildfire destroys a UN World Heritage site

Wildfires have already destroyed an area of ​​about 600 hectares in the Los Alerces National Park, which is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites under the UN.

Argentina rescue authorities are trying to extinguish a wildfire described as uncontrollable in a national park in the Patagonia region. The fire threatens to spread to two nearby towns.

The fire has already destroyed an area of ​​about 600 hectares in Los Alerces National Park, which is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites under the UN.

According to the authority responsible for rescue operations in the area, the wildfire is not under the control of rescue operations. Rescue work is hampered by high temperatures and strong wind.

Patagonian the area in the southern part of Argentina has recently experienced unusually high temperatures for the time of year.

The weather in the region is usually cool and windy, but during the ongoing Southern Hemisphere summer, temperatures of over 40 degrees have been measured in Patagonia.