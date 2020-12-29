The same protagonists seem to replay, two years apart, the same scene. The Sovereign Pontiff himself repeats, for the benefit of his native land, his violent words of 2018: to have an abortion, it would be like “Hire a hitman to solve a problem”. In Argentina, after three months of heated debate, a bill legalizing the voluntary termination of pregnancy had already been approved, on June 13, 2018, by the Chamber of Deputies. But the Senate had finally rejected it two months later, by only a few votes.

Returned to the profession upon his election by President Alberto Fernandez, the bill, modified at the margins, was adopted by the deputies on December 11. Senators begin consideration in plenary session on Tuesday. But the epilogue, this time, could be quite different: the political context has radically changed, with the clear support of the executive and the weight of a feminist movement which has widened, anchored, to the point of shatter the taboos and shake up the conservatisms of a society still under the influence of the Catholic Church. After the immense “green tides” of last year and the beginning of the year, the mobilization has never relaxed, even in times of pandemic. Creative, joyful and more determined than ever, feminists have multiplied, in recent days, local gatherings, remote conferences, murals. They circulate songs, slogans and arguments, stage messages of solidarity from all over Latin America and the whole world, and everywhere make heard the words of several generations of women determined to conquer the law for all to dispose of their bodies.

“The 29th, we must be in the streets, we must continue to fight, launched last week Nora Cortiñas, a figure of the Mothers of the Place de Mai. With this law, we will save the lives of poor women who do not have the opportunity to be assisted properly, and who put their lives in danger. “ One way to turn their argument of the “right to life” against the opponents of the law: more than 400,000 illegal abortions are performed each year in Argentina and their complications lead to about fifty deaths each year, not to mention the after-effects that cripple them. body, sometimes up to disability. Since the fall of the dictatorship in 1983, at least 3,200 women have died from the consequences of an illegal abortion, a serious “Democracy debt” towards women, say feminists. “It’s a bill for the lives of women, pleads the Minister of Health, Gines Gonzalez García. Women who do not have access to abortion resort to extreme means, it causes death. The sanction only serves to stigmatize women. “

Terrifying statistics of shattered lives

Of course, those most exposed to danger are the women of the working classes, who abort under the most precarious conditions; the less deprived turn to private clinics offering medical care. From one social world to another, the criminalization of abortion has encouraged the development, at the expense of women, of a very lucrative parallel market.

Tormented by the serious public health problem created by a century-old retrograde legislation, which places a heavy climate of suspicion on them, many doctors have joined the ongoing mobilization. “We must respect the decisions of women because they are based on strong reasons. Abortion is not done lightly, insists Daniel Teppaz, gynecologist and coordinator of the Network for Sexual and Reproductive Health. Thousands of health professionals demand a law that accompanies pregnant women and protects us. “ Gynecologist and obstetrician, Yolanda Bertazzo also publicly assumes her “Commitment to defend rights by betting on the well-being of people”: “The termination of pregnancy is an ancestral practice. It has happened, it is happening and it will happen. We ask for the right to decide within the framework of the law. “

From the streets to the Senate benches, the debate is lively, dense, often tense. The contrast is stark between the sharp arguments of feminists, their popular education strategy and the sermons, anathemas and lies of the detractors of the law, who compare abortion to the genocide perpetrated by the Nazis or claim that abortion will be allowed up to eight months of pregnancy – 14 weeks, actually. At the end of November, the Argentine Bishops’ Conference, always quick to interfere in political affairs, still called for demonstrations. “To ask for the protection of human life”. The Argentine bishops fiercely opposed the law legalizing divorce in 1987; they had declared war, in 2010, on that which recognized same-sex marriage. Today they are sounding the tocsin against the legalization of abortion. On March 8, in an open letter, the former Archbishop of La Plata Hector Aguer, one of the most reactionary and vindictive figures of the Argentine Church, called for “Resist this new abortionist attempt (sic) by the state, which, if carried out successfully, would bring about the worst misfortunes for Argentinian society”.

The worst woes, however, are rather read in the terrifying statistics brought to light by the ongoing debate. The criminalization of abortion makes life sometimes already shattered impossible: 2,350 girls and adolescents between 10 and 14 years old had a child in 2018, or on average 6 per day. More than 80% of them have been victims of rape in their intrafamilial context… The law allows, until then, the abortion in the event of rape or danger for the health of the women, but the fear of the doctors, the social pressure and the lack of adequate health infrastructure leave thousands of women, girls and adolescents in disarray. “We are debating the right to life. And I can’t stop thinking about these girls forced to be mothers, how a raped girl is still victimized by the state itself, which prevents her from terminating her pregnancy ”, moved Senator Maria de los Angeles Sacnun.

The end of patriarchal control over bodies: a democratic issue

For many Argentines, legalizing abortion is a matter of life and death, physical integrity, mental health. But in the current debate, it has also emerged as a crucial democratic issue. “Patriarchal control over our bodies has existed since the Inquisition. That abortion is legal is not just a democratic debt. It is the conquest of autonomy, to freely dispose of our bodies “, summarizes the lawyer Melisa Garcia. “The strategy of criminalization is incompatible with the will of women. Criminal law cannot criminalize the right to decide about one’s own body. With such a policy, the state persecutes women ” , also argues Paula Livachky, director of the Center for Legal and Social Studies.

In the Senate, the final vote will undoubtedly be close. But whatever the outcome of this parliamentary process, a historic, irrepressible and irreversible movement has taken shape in Argentina, with a powerful resonance throughout Latin America. In a statement released on Saturday, the National Campaign for the Right to Legal, Safe and Free Abortion, which brings together more than 700 political, social, feminist, women’s, LGBTQ +, labor and student organizations, is delighted to “Democratic, collective, plural practice” born from this struggle: “This December 29, we have the opportunity as a society to move towards the expansion of rights. We need this law to solve a problem of public health, social justice and human rights. “In the same spirit, the Minister of Women’s Rights, Eli Gomez Alcorta, summed up, on the eve of this parliamentary deadline, the feeling that reigns in Argentina: “We are faced with the opportunity to make history. ”