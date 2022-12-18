Football glory is embraced with popular fervor. After a dramatic final against Francethe team has just been crowned champion of the World Cup and Argentina achieved the triple title after 36 years of waiting. The euphoria was not long in coming: thousands of people once again took to the streets and dyed all corners of the country blue and white.

With albiceleste flags, shirts and hats, in the midst of songs that celebrate the feat of the “Scaloneta”, people begin to congregate in the main corners of the Buenos Aires neighborhoods and in each city of the extensive national territory.

In the Capital, as in every previous triumph, caravans of cars march towards the Obelisk amid the sound of horns and vuvuzelas, while on board public transport there is also a party at the hands of Lionel Messi, “Dibu” Martinez and all the team.

Buenos Aires, the center of the celebration

The collective festivities began immediately among the people who had been gathered since before 12 to watch the game on the four giant screens arranged in the Rose Garden, Seeber Square, City Park and Centennial Park.



In Mar del Plata, hundreds of families also enjoyed the meeting that culminated in the Argentine triumph on screens located on the beach, where the first scenes of popular passion broke out.

Avoiding incidents, looting and other excesses is the concern of the national and Buenos Aires authorities, who devised a special operation to control the crowd that will gather in the Plaza de la República.

The deployment has police officers, traffic agents, urban guards, doctors and firefighters; there will be a fence in Diagonal Norte and Cerrito, on Corrientes and Carlos Pellegrini, and in Libertad and Corrientes, for the organization of the operational areas (security forces and emergency services). Those who wish may approach on foot through any of the streets that lead to 9 de Julio Avenue.

From 2:00 p.m., there is a traffic cut in the perimeter comprised by Córdoba, Entre Ríos/Callao, San Juan and Leandro N. Alem/Paseo Colón avenues. The subway network works with a special scheme to discourage crowds in closed spaces and 41 bus lines have modified their routes and do not pass through the detailed perimeter.

