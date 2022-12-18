In the last game of the World Cup, the one that everyone wants to play, the Argentine National Team and France faced each other. Both teams arrived as the great candidates in the run-up to the tournament and throughout the course of this they demonstrated it. The final was in the hands of the team led by Lionel Scaloni who defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a very exciting match that ended 3-3 after 120 minutes of play.
Lionel Scaloni’s team took to the field with a formation that surprised locals and strangers but not because of the names but because of the positions on the playing field. Ángel Di María positioned himself as a left winger when he usually does so on the right side. This was an excellent tactical decision as it prevented the rise of the French right back and the Argentine team took the game to that area. In addition, it should be noted that Nicolás Tagliafico came on for Marcos Acuña minutes before the start of the game since the player who emerged from Racing suffered a discomfort in the pubic area.
Next, the scores and the detailed analysis of the performance of the Argentine players in the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against France that will remain in the great history of football:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez – 10 – He couldn’t hold off any of Mbappé’s shots but appeared on penalties but made a fantastic save on the hour. It was key for Argentina.
Right back: Nahuel Molina – 8 – He contained Mbappé for most of the match except for the minutes in which the French scored. Great World Cup.
Right center: Cristian Romero – 8 – Impassable in defense throughout the match. His only mistake was on France’s second goal.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – 9 – Impassable and a great World Cup. Great World Cup for the Benfica player.
Left back: Nicolás Tagliafico – 8 – Great performance from the winger that emerged in Banfield who anticipated every time he could.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 9 – Tireless. He ran as fast as he could and was the motor of the team.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – 10 – Personality to play the World Cup final. Excellent world cup and great game.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 9 – Excellent match by the Brighton player. Excellent assistance to Ángel di María. He will make the leap to a great European football.
Left winger – Ángel Di María – 9 – Great first half and author of a collective goal. Finals player.
Hooker: Lionel Messi – 10 – It was given. Author of two goals. The best player in the history.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 8 – Tireless pressing. He did not have clear scoring chances but he was always present.
Alternate: Marcos Acuña – 8 – Great minutes in extra time. He contributed his grain of sand in attack.
Alternate: Gonzalo Montiel – 7 – He did not have his best match but he scored the penalty that will remain in the history of Argentine soccer.
Alternate: Leandro Paredes – 8 – Great entry from the midfielder who emerged in Boca who took over the Argentine midfield and the game.
Alternate: Lautaro Martínez – 8 – His best game in the World Cup. He burned Lloris’s gloves in Messi’s second goal.
Alternate: Germán Pezzela – He had no impact on the game.
Alternate: Paulo Dybala – He had no incidents in the game but entered to kick on penalties and converted.
Coach: Lionel Scaloni – 9 – Great tactical approach in the first half with the surprise of Ángel Di María on the left wing. He let the team that dominated the match in most of the actions play.
