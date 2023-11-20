“Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins.” Thus the newly elected president of the South American country, Javier Milei, after having prevailed over Sergio Massa in the run-off. In a speech delivered at his campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires, as his supporters poured into the streets of the capital waving Argentine flags, Milei said that “there is no room for half measures”, stressing that “we have enormous problems before us: inflation, unemployment and poverty.”

“The model of decadence has come to an end, there is no going back”, continued the newly elected president who obtained 56% of the votes, the largest margin of victory in a presidential race since the South American country returned to democracy in 1983.

Trump congratulates Milei: “I’m very proud”

Donald Trump congratulated Milei, who many observers have compared politically to the former American president. “Congratulations to Javier Milei on his great run for the presidency of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I’m very proud of you. You will transform your country and truly make Argentina great again,” Trump wrote on the Truth social network, adapting to the South American country the slogan of its 2016 election campaign (Make America Great Again).

Bolsonaro: “Hope shines again in South America”

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro also congratulated the Argentine people on Javier Milei’s presidential victory. “Hope shines again in South America. May these good winds reach the United States and Brazil so that honesty, progress and freedom return to all of us”, declared the former Brazilian leader, referring to the presence of Joe Biden in the White House and by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Palacio do Planalto.

Musk: “Prosperity coming to the country”

“Prosperity is coming to Argentina.” So on social media Elon Musk, responding to another user’s comment on the vote.

Who is Javier Milei

Milei, a far-right libertarian populist anarcho, is known as El Peluca (the Wig) for his thick hair. He usually brandishes an electric saw at rallies to show how he intends to reduce the state budget.

Born in Buenos Aires to a modest family descended from Italians, Milei was a long-time university professor of macroeconomics. In 2014 he began appearing regularly on television and radio programs. First he attacked the conservative president Mauricio Macrì, then he targeted his Peronist successor Alberto Fernandez. And in 2021 he was elected deputy. Close to Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, he participated in events of the ultra-right Vox party in Spain.

Milei declares himself a sworn enemy of the ‘political caste’, proposes the abolition of the Central Bank and thedollarization of the economy. He denies climate change, considers sex education a conspiracy against the family, wants to ban abortion and liberalize gun ownership. And he sent a shiver down the spines of many by contesting the official figure of 30,000 disappeared during the Argentine dictatorship.