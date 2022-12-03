After a group stage in which the team went from lowest to highest and ended as the leader of Group C, Argentina played the Round of 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against Australia, one of the great surprises of the tournament, and this ended 2-1 in favor of the Albiceleste who dominated the entire match and had the best chances of scoring, especially in the second half with the result in their favor.
Lionel Scaloni’s team played an even match but with a very good team game after the very good victory against Poland in which they once again performed at the expected level. For this decisive game, the coach had only one change in the starting lineup: Alejandro “Papu” Gómez replaced Ángel di María, who ended the match against the Poles with a muscle problem that was not even part of the substitute bench.
Next, the score and the analysis of the performance of the albiceleste team in the round of 16 in the World Cup:
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – 8 – A save that is worth a classification. Awesome.
Right-back: Nahuel Molina – 7 – Tidy game from the Atlético de Madrid wing-back.
Right center-back: Nicolás Otamendi – 7 – He had no problems and did not go through risky situations either
Left center: Cristian Romero – 7 – Safe and rough on the mark. Returning to his level.
Left-back: Marcos Acuña – 8 – Great match for a player who emerged from Racing.
Midfielder: Enzo Fernandez – 7 – Managed the game and was the team’s driver in midfield.
Midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul – 8 – Generated Argentina’s second goal with tireless pressing.
Midfielder: Alexis Mac Allister – 7 – Solid game from the Brighton man who filled the space very well.
Right winger: Alejandro Gómez – 6 – He had no impact on the game despite his minutes.
Hook: Lionel Messi – 8 – Great match of the 10 that opened the game with a spectacular left-footed shot.
Center forward: Julián Álvarez – 9 – Tireless. He scored the second goal for the team.
Substitute: Lisandro Martinez (for Alejandro Gómez) – 8 – Entered to form a line of 3 in which he had no problems. Except for one impressive play.
Substitute: Lautaro Martínez (for Julián Álvarez) – 5 – The Inter player is not getting the goal but he keeps trying despite the lack of efficiency.
Substitute: Nicolás Tagliafico (for Marcos Acuña) – 6 – He was projected to attack but he was not completely safe in the defensive aspect, especially in the last play.
Substitute: Exequiel Palacios (for Alexis Mac Allister) – 6 – Intervened well and recovered balls that created danger for the rival. Big game player.
Substitute: Gonzalo Montiel (for Nahuel Molina) – 6 – He had no problems and was safe on the mark.
Coach: Lionel Scaloni – 7 – He risked the line of 3 when the game was not defined and the team responded. Perhaps he was confident with the result and the changes.
