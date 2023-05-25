One hallmark, among many, of our America is how little the region has prospered, as a genre of entertainment, what Anglo-Americans call “courtroom drama.”

In this regard, and in the course of years, I came to collect a few conjectures that try to explain this infertility, none in my opinion satisfactory. I thought they were forgotten, but reading a very negative review by Branko Milanovic, published at the beginning of the year, about the celebrated film by Santiago Mitre, Argentina, 1985has revived them and led me to see that disturbing Argentine production again.

The devastating comment of the always perceptive Milanovic could have shocked me due to the lack of understanding of things in our continent, a region without justice, even if it is highly populated with doctors in comparative constitutional law.

Milanovic found hollywood The film seemed full of clichés—one of them is that of the reluctant prosecutor, the unforeseen hero—and he goes so far as to say that “if Steven Spielberg had been asked to make a film about the Argentine trials, he would have made exactly this one.” He judges the emotions it arouses to be tasteless and “cheap”.

Milanovic’s review followed a very unhappy tweet from him. Both stung me so much that, as I have said, I decided to see Mitre’s work again. The result was to get much more emotional than the first time, and to review again the hypotheses about why we are not given the courtroom drama.

Thus, I have remembered, for example, what I once heard Delia Fiallo, the unsurpassed Cuban writer of soap operas, say about soap operas and Anglo-Saxon customary law. She spoke freely about the trade, in a meeting of fellow writers.

La Fiallo had studied Philosophy and Letters at the University of Havana before dedicating himself, in the 60s of the last century, to the televised serial. He reasoned with facundia and a great sense of humor about the function of the prison sentence in A girl named Milagros or any other of its titles.

The profuse codification of our laws —he argued—, the unjustified delays and, above all, the impersonal bureaucratic paperwork could not be an endless correlate of the action: the detention and arrest of the protagonist should only be a caesura, a passing formula , if only the end of the first part. “Due process is not the issue, but the grievance, the outrage.”

To show them and increase the viewer’s sympathy, a few chapters are enough. The theatrics of the jury trial are best left for the final reveal that breaks Milagros (or Lucecita, or Esmeralda) out of jail. Not exactly the beginning of habeas corpus It is the laws of kinship that work in his favor when the true, wealthy father, repentant of the long abandonment, comes to his aid just in time and the order of the world is restored.

It is true that the events he examines Argentina, 1985 they are very different from the falsely incriminated girl in the soap opera stumbling with justice: they are monstrous violations of all human rights that truly occurred at a time when the majority of the population ignored them or pretended to ignore them.

A premise of Argentina, 1985 is that the prosecutor and his assistants act in the context of a still fragile democracy, on behalf of legal institutions that emerge from the horror of a fascist military dictatorship and are barely rebuilding after years of criminal actions orchestrated by a power that believed itself to be all-encompassing

Extremely fragile and threatened at all times with a relapse, a return to barbarism: Miter’s film allowed me to imagine what, changing what can be changed, the restoration of democracy in my country should be, or rather, to what The efforts of its best citizens to make justice prevail after the systematic and comprehensive ravage of all human conventions such as the one that Venezuela has been suffering for more than 20 years may be similar.

As the story progressed, a form of shame gained me and I regretted the skepticism about the results with which, on many occasions, I have judged what, boldly and with perennial risk to their freedom, those who in Venezuela denounce the violation of rights do. citizen rights and crimes against humanity that shake our country every day.

Spielbergian or not—I think that Milanovic is not only unfair to the filmmakers, but also impious in judging their intentions—, the film invites, for a long time after it ends, to meditate deeply on the discouragement and despair that circumstances such as the Venezuelan one can instill in its democratic citizens.

Argentina, 1985 It also led me to investigate the exemplary figure of Luis Moreno Ocampo, who not only contributed to the imprisonment of the general torturers and murderers, but also, as senior prosecutor of the Criminal Court in The Hague, achieved the conviction of Omar al- Bashir, the genocide of Darfur. Seeing the Venezuelan satraps in The Hague has ceased, thanks to an inspired and eloquent film, to seem unattainable.

Admirably, Moreno Ocampo, after twenty years dedicated to the Court of The Hague and his professorship at Yale University, now teaches filmmaking at the University of Southern California.

While the fruits of such a generous effort arrive, I will see again many times, I know, the great Darín in this film full of meaning and civil teaching on how to achieve the triumph of justice in Latin America.

