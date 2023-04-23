The movie Argentina, 1985 and the Colombian-Chilean series News of a kidnapping They have been the winners in the X edition of the Platinum Awards, which are awarded by audiovisual producers from the Ibero-American world. In a widely distributed list of winners at a gala marked by music, Rodrigo Sorogoyen won the award for best director for So beasts; official competition, by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the award for best comedy, and Ricardo Darín, for Argentina, 1985, and Laia Costa, for five little wolves, they took the prizes for the best leading role. Both actors had just received the same awards, two days before, from the public.

The Platinums have been delivered this Saturday night, and by adding rewards in movies and series, 23 awards were distributed. The one of Honor was the only one previously known, to the Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro, who got nervous on stage and lost the thread of his speech on two occasions.

Andrés Wood receives the Platinum Award for Best Series Creator for ‘Kidnapping News’. Marshal (EFE)

There was music and recognition for the countries that make up the Ibero-American world, in a scheme that is repeated gala after gala at the Platinum Awards: ceremonies that take too long, with graceless scripts and in which every few minutes the stalls are forced to dance all kinds of musical genres: the faces and movements of many artists located there made clear the discomfort of those moments.

Benicio del Toro gestures on stage in the Platinum Honor speech. OSCAR DEL POZO (AFP)

At the cinema, Argentina, 1985 it won four awards: best film, Platinum for film and education in values, best script (by its director, Santiago Mitre, and Mariano Llinás), and best leading actor (Darín thus achieved his third Platinum, one of honor and two competitive). so beasts, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, he won another four: Best Director, Supporting Actor (Luis Zahera), Best Sound (Aitor Berenguer, Fabiola Ordoyo and Yasmina Praderas) and Best Editing (Alberto del Campo). The two actresses of five little wolves They repeated the Goya awards: protagonist for Laia Costa, secondary for her mother, Susi Sánchez.

The actress Laia Costa and the actor Ricardo Darín congratulate each other by collecting the Platinum for the best leading performances in cinema.

MARSHAL (EFE)

the bolivian utama he won two other awards: for best music and for best cinematography. In addition, the Chilean 1976, by Manuela Martelli, it was the best debut feature; the Mexican Eagle and Jaguar: the legendary warriorsby Mike R. Ortiz, the best animated film, and The Padilla case by Pavel Giroud, the best documentary.

Guillermo Francella attends the press after winning the Platinum for the best male performance in a series for ‘El encargado’. Daniel González (EFE)

The Colombian-Chilean series News of a kidnapping it also won four other awards: for the best miniseries or teleseries; the best series creator, for the Chilean Andrés Wood and the Colombian Rodrigo García; for the best leading female performance —for the Colombian actress Cristina Umaña— and for the best supporting female performance, for the also Colombian Majida Issa. The Argentine Guillermo Francella was awarded the best male lead in a series for The one in charge (series created by Duprat and Cohn), and also Argentine Alejandro Awada, for best secondary for Iosi, the repentant spy.

